Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali does not share the dim opinion people generally have of the younger generation, or Gen Z. He says he finds working with younger actors easier in some ways. Imtiaz was one of the speakers at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, where he spoke about his films, Bollywood today and diminishing attention spans. During his conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, the topic of the 'alleged lack of focus' in the younger generation came up. And the filmmaker was quick to defend youngsters.

Imtiaz Ali defends younger actors

Imtiaz Ali at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, in conversation about his films and more. (HT Photo) more less

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At HTLS 2026, Imtiaz was asked if there is any difference in the focus and attention spans of younger actors as compared to older stars. “I feel that if attention spans are declining, they are declining for everyone alive, not just the younger generation. All of us are experiencing a shorter attention span. On the other hand, I feel younger people are more used to this because this generation was born post-internet and with all the devices we have on our bodies right now. So, they are used to it. We stumbled upon it. We became distracted, and some of us became loony,” the actor said.

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Imtiaz appeared at the summit with actor Ananya Panday. Talking about the actors of her generation, the filmmaker added, “They can adapt to this world much better. We keep talking about the younger generation being distracted or not wanting a long-term situation in their lives. On the other hand, I found that younger actors are the most undisturbed while working. When they dedicate themselves to work, I don't see them being distracted by anything. Telling them to do a long-term job is not more difficult. It's actually easier than with the older actors.”

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz recently worked with two young actors - Vedang Raina and Sharvari - in Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film also starred veteran Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh. In the past, Imtiaz has directed several older stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz recently worked with two young actors - Vedang Raina and Sharvari - in Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film also starred veteran Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh. In the past, Imtiaz has directed several older stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

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Ananya also echoed what Imtiaz said on stage. “I think Gen-Z is badnaam (infamous) for no reason,” she said, smiling. There is a sense that young people do not want to fight hard for success, she added, but “it’s just our definition of success that’s different. Earlier, the sentiment was that if you hadn’t slogged mentally and physically, you hadn’t worked hard enough.”

Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming work

Imtiaz is currently awaiting the release of his web series, O Saathi Re. Written and created by Imtiaz and directed by Arif Ali, O Saathi Re is a Window Seat Films production featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal. The series explores the complexities of love, personal desires, power dynamics and the imbalance that can exist within relationships. It premieres on Netflix on December 4.