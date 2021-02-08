Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a bunch of new photos on Instagram from the recent wedding celebrations of her cousin, Zayn Marie. The photos show Zayn and her husband Akash Mohimen surrounded with their friends and family during a one of the wedding rituals.
Zayn is seen in a yellow kurta pyjama and red sunglasses, while Akash wore a green kurta with white pyjamas. Ira got decked up in her favourite yellow saree. "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship . I just want to say.... FINALLY," she captioned her post.
Earlier on Saturday, Zayn had also shared photos from the ceremony. The photos showed Ira and also her other actor cousin, Imran Khan with his mother, Nuzhat Khan.
On Monday, Zayn shared Boomerang videos on Instagram Stories from the wedding. She was seen in a beautiful white bridal gown while Akash wore a maroon suit. They read their vows, kissed and cut the cake.
Zayn is the daughter of Aamir's cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan. She made her acting debut with Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer last year. Ira and Aamir, also attended a 'movie premiere' from their home. They got all dressed up to watch the film on a projector screen right in their living room. This was during the coronavirus lockdown when all cinema halls and social gatherings of any kinds were banned by the government.
Imran and Zayn are Ira's second cousins from her father's side. She is Aamir's second child from ex-wife Reena Dutta and has an elder brother, Junaid. Aamir also has a third child, his youngest son Azad, from his second wife, Kiran Rao. Aamir, Kiran, Ira and Azad were all seen coming back from Alibaug on Sunday on a ferry. They are a tight knit family and Ira often shares pictures and photos with her baby brother on Instagram
