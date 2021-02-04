Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares glimpses of cousin Zayn Marie's wedding prep, see here
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared a bunch of video clips on the preparations that are on for the wedding of the actor's niece and actor, Zayn Marie. Zayn made her debut with Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. She is the daughter of former director Mansoor Khan, best remembered for his films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
Sharing a video clip where she is opening a bottle, possibly Champagne, Ira wrote on her Instagram Stories, "love you so much, Zaynu." A picture of Ira and Zayn had 'team bride' written on it, while another clip had 'wedding prep' written on it. It showed Ira working hard on an artwork.
More pictures from the bachelorette party too have landed on the internet.
Zayn made her acting debut with Mrs. Serial Killer last year. The film starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Zayn reportedly had some experience in direction as she was one of the assistant directors of the 2016 film, Kapoor & Sons.
Speaking to Indian Express, Zayn had spoken about her uncle Aamir and if he had given any advice. She was quoted as saying: "He never sat me down to teach acting. His work ethic is very strong. He has worked his way very very hard for very long. That’s something that I genuinely have picked up from him and my dad. I believe in putting your head down and working as hard as you can. Then you start picking work as best as you can and that is when people will begin to notice and appreciate you."
Aamir's daughter Ira, meanwhile, has chalked a career for herself as a director in theatre. Her first venture was a play called Medea, which debuted in December 2019.
