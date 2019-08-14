Will Aamir Khan launch niece Zayn Marie Khan in her Bollywood debut? See her pics

bollywood

Aug 14, 2019

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter may not be eager to join films but his niece seems to be gearing up to mark her Bollywood debut soon. Zayn Marie Khan, daughter of Aamir’s brother Mansoor Khan, is believed to have begun work on her debut film.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Zayn will be launched by Aamir in a film, to be directed by cousin and actor Imran Khan. She had recently shared a picture of what looks like a script on her Instagram stories. She also shared a screenshot of a news piece talking about her debut and captioned it, “Awwww.”

Imran had made his directorial debut with a short film, titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which was based on India’s Mangalyaan mission in 2014. He was last seen in 2015 film, Katti Batti.

Zayn holds some experience as one of the assistant directors of the 2016 film, Kapoor & Sons. She is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures and videos from her workout and yoga sessions.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan is keeping her fans hooked with the pictures from her quirky photoshoot. The star kid has posed alongwith another model in quirky costumes and makeup which made her fans curious. She has titled the photoshoot ‘Who are you?’

Aamir’s son Junaid is currently involved in theatre. Talking about his future plans, the actor had said in an interview, “He should lead his own life and take his own decisions. I don’t want to take it for him. I have left it all to him. He certainly has an inclination towards the creative world and towards filmmaking. He is following his path, he has studied theatre. He is actually more interested in theatre than films. I am allowing him to go and find his own path. That’s how it should be. He is very bright.”

