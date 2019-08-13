Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s purple hair, black lipstick in quirky new photoshoot raise curiosity, see pics

bollywood

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared more pictures from her quirky photoshoot, titled ‘Who are you?’ The photoshoot has caught the attention of her several fans on social media.

In one of the pictures, Ira can be seen sporting purple hair with quirky metallic makeup adding to her looks as she sits on the back of another model lying on her stomach. Another picture show the two women dressed in purple costumes with even louder makeup as they pose with neon garbage bags in their hands. Two pictures show the two women posing in dramatic leather outfits and funky casuals.

The third picture shows Ira sporting blackened eyes and black lips, striking a weird pose while holding the leg of the other model. Both are seen dressed in black costumes paired with quirky hand accessories. Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh reacted to the picture saying, “Whoa! Nice!!” A fan wrote, “There’s a story to every shot . Who are you!! Two identities in one soul or two different ways.” Another wrote, “I think ira Khan also going on the way illuminati.”

Illuminati is referred to a secret society - a group that raised voice against superstition, religious influence over public life, and abuse of state power.

She had earlier said about the shoot on Instagram, “Who are you? I’ve never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I’ve been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet. The exciting moments are when you realize you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be. And also that no one thing defines who you are. In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But its just that.. one of the many ways to explore this idea.”

Ira had shared just one picture from the shoot a few days ago which was liked by her fans. She is currently dating music artist Mishaal Kirpalani and often shares pictures and videos from their fun outings on Instagram.

Talking about his daughter’s future plans, Aamir had once told India Today in an interview, “I’m not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that’s where she would want to go, I don’t know.”

