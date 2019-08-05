Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira goes bold in first photoshoot, says ‘you can choose who you want to be’

bollywood

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has featured in her first photo shoot and shared the picture on Instagram with the title, “Who are you?”. She also shared an explanatory note, calling fashion her “tool of exploration”.

Ira can be seen striking a bold pose in a brown blouse and denim shorts, holding a handbag in one hand. She has her hair in braids accessorised with beads and feathers. Another model can be seen holding one of her thighs while posing sideways at the camera.

The star kid has a huge fan following of her own with more than 77000 followers on Instagram. Her fans loved her look and praised her in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Oh my god, Iru! Stunning!!!!” Another wrote, “Is that you young lady !!!” One more follower wrote, “Damn girl! Looking out of this world. so fit babe!”

Ira wrote in her post, “Who are you? I’ve never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I’ve been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet. The exciting moments are when you realize you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be. And also that no one thing defines who you are. In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But its just that.. one of the many ways to explore this idea.”

Ira is currently dating music artist Mishaal Kirpalani and often shares pictures and videos from their fun outings on Instagram.

Aamir earlier spoke about his daughter’s ambitions in an interview to India Today. He said, “I’m not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that’s where she would want to go, I don’t know,” he said in a report in India Today.

