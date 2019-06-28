Ira Khan goes ball dancing with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, fans pour in praise for their chemistry. See video

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently revealed that she is dating music artist Mishaal Kirpalani and has now shared a video of where she is seen dancing hand in hand with him at a party.

Ira and Mishaal can be seen doing a casual ball dance at a party in the video. She captioned the video, “I just wanna dance with you #dance #slowdance #thirdwheel #love #squishies #karaoke.” While Mishaal is in casuals, Ira is in yellow top and green shorts. They later hug each other after the dance.

Ira’s Instagram followers loved their chemistry. A fan wrote, “This is so cute.” Another wrote, “this is so sweet ! pure wholesomeness.” One more commented, “How have you always been the queen of ballroom dancing.”

Ira had confirmed her relationship with Mishaal during her AMA session on her Instagram stories. On being asked by a follower if she was dating anyone, Ira posted a picture of her and Mishaal and also tagged him in the post.

She had earlier shared a bunch of pictures with Mishaal which showed them sharing a laugh and him kissing her forehead as they sat on a bench. She captioned one of the pics, “Hope your Spring Break was sunny and smiley as @mishaalkirpalani’s, which of course, I piled onto.”

Ira recently shared a picture of her first ever tattoo on Instagram. She had posted a picture of her forearm with the tattoo that reads, “If we won’t, who will?”

Aamir once spoke about Ira’s ambitions. “I’m not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that’s where she would want to go, I don’t know,” he said in a report in India Today.

