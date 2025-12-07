Is Dhurandhar connected to Vicky Kaushal's Uri? Fans discover Easter egg linking Ranveer Singh's character

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is currently running successfully in theatres. The spy drama stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks in Pakistan. As the film grows by word of mouth, discussions about the characters and plotlines have taken over social media. One such fan theory involves speculations that the film is linked to director Dhar’s 2019 hit Uri. And the theory is not unfounded. Does Ranveer Singh's character get a mention in Uri? Fans think so.

Spoilers for Dhurandhar ahead!

Is Dhurandhar linked to Uri?

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, a man picked by Indian intelligence chief (R Madhavan) to infiltrate Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) gang in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film’s climax reveals that Ranveer’s Hamza is actually a convict named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was given a chance to redeem himself through this mission.

The name has some significance, though. In Uri, a dialogue between the characters of Vicky Kaushal and Kirti Kulhari reveals that her character’s husband was Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was killed in action during an operation.

Fans speculate

Fans have been busy linking the two characters, saying the choice of name cannot be a coincidence. “Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal Uri are connected, with Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza) introduced in Uri. He's an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's underworld to take down a gangster-ISI nexus,” declared one fan. Another echoed, “Can’t be a coincidence. Both films are directed by Aditya Dhar.”

However, not everyone was convinced, since the characters’ timelines and backstories did not match. As one viewer pointed out, “Operation Dhurandhar was about sending people from prison to missions in Pakistan. Maybe they kept the same name by chance, but it has no connection.” Another added, “Uri takes place in 2016, around the surgical strike. While Dhurandhar starts in 2002. Different times, can’t be the same character.”

It is likely that Aditya Dhar used the same name as a nod to Uri, without intending to connect the actual characters. However, the real answer about Ranveer’s character’s history will be revealed in Dhurandhar 2, which will release on 19 March 2026.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun. The film has already earned ₹60 crore net in India and ₹88 crore gross worldwide.