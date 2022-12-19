'It's really comfortable...': Deepika Padukone opens up on her much-criticised outfit from FIFA World Cup final

Deepika Padukone was part of the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday between Argentina and France. The actor was chosen, alongside Spanish football player Iker Casillas, to present the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy before the match began. Deepika, who is an ambassador for the international fashion label, Louis Vuitton, was on hand to unveil the trophy from its custom-made case. However, more than the historic event and the fact that Deepika was the first Indian to receive this honour, people online began talking about the actor's 'atrocious' outfit that didn't match the occasion. (Also read: Deepika Padukone’s ‘atrocious’ outfit at FIFA World Cup final confuses fans: ‘Why is she in a bag?’)

The fashion label and Deepika both shared an Instagram Reel of the actor's preparation leading up to the presentation. The video was captioned, "A day at the #FIFAWorldCup2022 Final with #DeepikaPadukone. The House Ambassador got ready with #LouisVuitton before revealing the ultimate prize in football. Discover the Maison’s tradition of creating bespoke trophy trunks." In the short video, Deepika stated that she's both nervous and full of gratitude at being chosen for the event. She can be seen signing a football and an official book on the one-of-a-kind trophy trunk. "It feels like a really proud moment for me," she shared. The actor also shares that it's her first time in Doha as well as the the FIFA World Cup.

The post's comment section has several fans questioning the label at their fashion sense. One fan wrote, "Really bad Louis Vuitton! Her dress doesn't look great. She doesn't look like the house ambassador at all, what you made her to wear such duffle leather bag with funny bottom skirt." While another claimed, "y'all did her dirty with that outfit." Deepika also spoke about her outfit designed by women's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and seemingly defended the vision. She said, "It's a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas. And what I love about it is that it's so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time it's really comfortable."

The actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan releasing on January 25, 2023. Her co-star Shah Rukh Khan was also present in Qatar where he attended a special pre-show with former English footballer Wayne Rooney.

