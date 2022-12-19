Deepika Padukone’s ‘atrocious’ outfit at FIFA World Cup final confuses fans: ‘Why is she in a bag?’

Deepika Padukone made history on Sunday as she became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Before the final between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France teams, which eventually led to Argentina’s win after a thrilling final, Deepika Padukone alongside Iker Casillas, former Spanish goalkeeper, unveiled the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy. She walked to the field of the Lusail Stadium in Doha alongside Iker, who held the golden trophy. Soon, photos and videos of Deepika from the final took over social media, with many users discussing her outfit, in particular. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the stadium)

While some praised the actor for representing the country at one of the most high-profile sporting events in the world, a section of online users were less than impressed with Deepika’s outfit. The actor wore a white shirt with a statement brown jacket. She paired it with a black skirt and high-heeled boots. Deepika’s look was designed by Louis Vuitton. Some fans said the actor, who is an ambassador for the international brand, ‘deserved better’ than the ‘atrocious’ outfit the label made her wear. Moreover, the trophy had also made its way to the stadium encased in a special Louis Vuitton trunk.



Commenting on a photo of Deepika and Iker posing with the trophy that was shared by Louis Vuitton on Instagram, a fan wrote, “What did you all make my girl wear????” Another one wrote, “Louis Vuitton, you should have given her something better to wear, why are you doing that to her. Why?” Another comment read, “Stop putting atrocious clothes on this stunning, stunning woman... she deserves better.” A person also commented, “Why is Deepika in a bag?”Another one wrote, “That outfit is a hate crime.”

Earlier this year, Deepika was appointed as Louis Vuitton's first-ever Indian brand ambassador, the French luxury house had announced in social media posts. On Sunday, she was joined by actor-husband Ranveer Singh in Qatar for the final. The actor had taken to Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of himself watching the match with Deepika. He also praised Deepika for unveiling the trophy. Sharing pictures of Deepika unveiling the trophy, Ranveer wrote on Instagram Stories, “Bursting with pride. That's my baby.” He further wrote, “Just check her out. Sparkling on the world's biggest stage.”

