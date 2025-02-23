Jaaved Jaaferi again calls daughter Alaviaa’s profession as influencer ‘timepass’: 'We are consuming so much mediocrity'

Jaaved Jaaferi had raised a few eyebrows last year when he dismissed his daughter Alaviaa's profession as a content creator and influencer as sh** while appearing on The Tribe, an Amazon Prime Video show on creators. In a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, the actor clarified his statement but also doubled down on it. (Also read: Jaaved Jaaferi disses influencers in front of daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, says they make people consume ‘sh*t’) Aliaviaa, the daughter of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, is an influencer.

Jaaved Jaaferi on influencers

Jaaved admitted that his comments on The Tribe were tongue in cheek but added, “But what is it actually? You turn around and your outfit changes. And then you are lip-syncing a song. You should create something original. There are people dancing, singing, doing martial arts, but all of this timepass. We are consuming so much mediocrity that we are turning mediocre. It’s actually hyponisting you and it becomes an addiction. People are just looking and consuming and it’s all nonsense. What is an influencer? An influencer is someone like Gandhi, who influences you to do certain things in your life.”

Earlier in the interaction, the actor had admitted that not all influencers are in the game for money and he recognises that some simply need validation for creating something. “I see some stuff like, someone from a village, who lives in a small hut, they are trying to do something. I understand where they are coming from. They need some validation. That they are getting a chance to get out of their suffocating life. I see someone dancing in a weird way but I understand where they are coming from and it’s emotional also because I know they are living a very difficult life. There is no appreciation and they are looking for some kind of validation. Everyone is not into it for the monetisation,” he said.

Last year, during an appearance on The Tribe, which starred his daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi, Jaaved had dissed influencers, saying “Koi bhi lukkha aa ke influencer ban raha hai (There's no actual process to become an influencer. Any Tom, Dick and Harry is becoming an influencer).” When Alaviaa objected and said he doesn't understand what people are consuming, Jaaved responded, “People are consuming sh*t.”

About Jaaved Jaaferi

Jaaved is a second-generation actor, whose father Jagdeep was a legendary comic actor. Jaaved has worked in several films and shows over a three-decade career. He was last seen in season 2 of Disney+ Hotstar show Taaza Khabar. His son Meezan is an actor while daughter Alaviaa is a content creator and entrepreneur.