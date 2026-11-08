Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi was unsure of her acting career, jokes her mother saw ‘potential’ in her after she got a nose job

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared an interesting memory about her late mother, Sridevi, and how she reacted to her decision to become an actor. In a recent conversation with her maternal cousin, actor Maheswari on Galatta Plus Tamil, Janhvi revealed that Sridevi was not entirely convinced about her entering films at first. However, she recalled a rather unexpected moment when her mother seemed to have a change of heart. According to Janhvi, it happened after she underwent a nose job.

Sridevi had reservations about Janhvi becoming an actor

Janhvi Kapoor recalls how a nose job changed Sridevi's opinion about her acting dreams: ‘Yeah, there's potential’.

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Looking back on the day she first told Sridevi she wanted to act, Janhvi shared her mother's unforgettable response. Sridevi gave her blessing, but not without a heavy reality check, warning Janhvi that the profession would demand everything she had. Maheswari remembered that Sridevi was not entirely convinced about Janhvi joining films, given how demanding the profession could be. “Jaanu wants to be in films, but I’m not very keen because it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and you have to be really strong to get in there,” Maheswari recalled her saying.

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Janhvi then made a rather surprising revelation about what may have changed her mother's mind. Whilst laughing, she said, “I think maybe you should cut this out, but I think before I did my nose, she was unsure. She was like, 'I don't think it's…' After I did my nose, she's like, 'Yeah, there's potential'.”

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Sridevi died in 2018

{{^usCountry}} Sridevi passed away in February 2018 at the age of 54. She was in Dubai to attend the wedding celebrations of her nephew, actor Mohit Marwah, when news of her sudden death emerged. The news left the film industry and her fans in shock. According to the Dubai Police investigation, she died due to accidental drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following a loss of consciousness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sridevi passed away in February 2018 at the age of 54. She was in Dubai to attend the wedding celebrations of her nephew, actor Mohit Marwah, when news of her sudden death emerged. The news left the film industry and her fans in shock. According to the Dubai Police investigation, she died due to accidental drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following a loss of consciousness. {{/usCountry}}

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Janhvi Kapoor's projects

Janhvi was most recently seen alongside Ram Charan in Peddi, which sparked a debate over the objectification of her character. The actor has several projects in the pipeline, spanning different genres and languages. She will be seen in an action entertainer with Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, tentatively titled Lag Jaa Gale, and an untitled thriller featuring Sreeleela. Janhvi is also said to be exploring Tamil cinema with Dhruv Vikram. Additionally, she is reportedly in talks for projects in the horror genre, which are currently being developed with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve.