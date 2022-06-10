Janhvi Kapoor vacays in Berlin, Taapsee Pannu sips coffee in Denmark and Soha Ali Khan hugs Inaaya in London. See pics

Many Bollywood celebrities have been sharing pictures from their trips on Instagram. Filmmaker Farah Khan, actors Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and many others have been sharing photos from their vacations. Recently, Malaika Arora returned from her Turkish vacation. Also Read: Kajol poses for pics with Nysa and Yug as they leave for vacation; fans ask, 'where is Ajay Devgn'. Watch

Farah shared a picture of herself from Croatia. She captioned it, “Croatia needs no filter.. can’t wait to shoot here.. #croatia #songshoot." Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “Gorgeous.” Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented on her picture, “Cutie." Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “What a hat,” another one said, “Which film are you shooting?”

Farah Khan in Croatia.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has also been sharing her pictures from Berlin. She recently shared a series of photos and captioned it, “Hallo Berlin." Actor Shanaya Kapoor commented, “I’m stealing this dress."

Actor Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu have also been sharing pictures from their London vacation. The pictures also featured their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In one picture that Soha shared, she is seen hugging Inaaya. In another one, Soha and Inaaya are seen sitting on grass as they enjoyed their picnic.

Soha Ali Khan shared pics from London wedding.

Actor Taapsee Pannu is vacationing in Denmark. Sharing a picture of herself, Taapsee wrote, “In Denmark they take their coffee and pastries seriously." In the picture, Taapsee is seen enjoying a cup of coffee as she smiled. Fitness consultant, Munmun Gariwal commented, “Just the right way to enjoy this country. And I love what you are wearing. Looking uber cool." Screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh commented, “I take those two seriously sitting in Bandra too." Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, “If that’s what was on offer, I’d get serious very fast also."

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from Denmark.

A few days back, Malaika Arora shared a series of pictures and videos from her Turkey vacation on Instagram. Malaika shared pictures from Cappadocia, a historical region of the country, also known as Land of Beautiful Horse. She also shared photos of her delicious looking meals on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo of Turkish tea, she wrote, “When in Turkey, enjoy Turkish tea.” She also shared a photo of burgers and a glass of juice. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself and told her fans that she has returned from the trip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON