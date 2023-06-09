Kajol announces break from social media, says she's facing ‘one of the toughest trials of her life’

Kajol took her fans by surprise when she announced on Instagram and Twitter that she’s taking a break from social media. She posted a picture with a black background and text that read, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.” (Also read: Kajol shares hilarious before and after pics of her night out) Kajol has not revealed why she quit social media.(PTI)

Kajol has been quite active on Instagram, particularly in posting pictures with her family, including husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa and son Yug. She also frequently posts throwback memories of her popular films like Gupt and Bekhudi, that recently hit milestone anniversaries.

Kajol deleted all her posts from IG.

The comments by her fans on the posts were a mix of concern and disappointment. While one user commented, “It’s okay not to be okay and take your time,” another wrote, “You are strong enough to face any problem.”

Last week, Kajol posted about the crime thriller Dushman turning 25. She shared, "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."

The actor has been in the film industry since 1992 when she made her debut with Bekhudi alongside Kamal Sadanah. Her mother Tanuja and aunt Nutan are also actors, as is her grandmother Shobhana Samarth. Her father Shomu Mukherjee was a film director and producer. Her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji also joined the film industry as an actor.

Kajol will next be seen in Netflix India’s Lust Stories 2, an anthology directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki and Amit R Sharma. She’ll also be seen in the Indian adaptation of popular CBS show The Good Wife, directed by Suparn S Varma, that will premiere soon on Disney+ Hotstar. She was last seen in Revathy’s emotional drama Salaam Venky, that is streaming on ZEE5.

