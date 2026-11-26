Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently attended the wedding of her friend and colleague Amit Tuli, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Garima. A video of the actor from the wedding has surfaced online, showing her blessing the couple and showering them with flowers.

Kangana Ranaut at friend Amit Tuli's wedding

Kangana Ranaut blesses the newlywed couple.

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In the video shared by the wedding planner, Kangana can be seen showering the bride and groom with flowers as they stand together, holding hands. As she does so, Kangana enthusiastically says in Hindi, "All the gods are showering flowers on you from the three worlds," blessing the couple. She then gives them shagun and kisses the bride and groom on their cheeks, showering them with love.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also shared pictures from the wedding on social media. For the occasion, Kangana opted for a traditional, heavily embroidered bottle-green lehenga with a matching dupatta. She paired the outfit with statement gold jewellery, including a layered necklace, oversized jhumkas and a maang tikka. Who is Amit Tuli? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also shared pictures from the wedding on social media. For the occasion, Kangana opted for a traditional, heavily embroidered bottle-green lehenga with a matching dupatta. She paired the outfit with statement gold jewellery, including a layered necklace, oversized jhumkas and a maang tikka. Who is Amit Tuli? {{/usCountry}}

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Amit Tuli is a writer, producer and marketer. His studio, Studio Unees Entertainment, was associated with the digital marketing of Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Apart from this, Amit's studio was also involved in the public relations and marketing for Hanuman Ansh. Amit co-wrote the 2015 film 31st October with Harry Sachdeva. Directed by Shivaji Lotan Patil, the film featured Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das in lead roles. Set in the immediate aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984, it followed the story of a Sikh family trapped in Delhi during the ensuing violence, as friends tried to help them reach safety.

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About Kangana Ranaut's recent and upcoming work

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film featured Kangana alongside Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. Based on true events, the film was inspired by the bravery of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, collecting only ₹8.32 crore.

She will next be seen in Scary Picture. Directed by Telugu filmmaker-actor Ravi Babu, the film will be backed by Rana Daggubati. Rana spoke about the project at HorrorCon and said, “So, it’s a horror film. It’s by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He’s made multiple horror films in Telugu. And this is his first Hindi feature. The title is announced here first. It went to no Hindi press; this is the first time we’re putting the intimation up.”