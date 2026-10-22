Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and more stars wish Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is celebrating his birthday. Several actors extended birthday greetings on X and wished him.
Several actors extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Amit Shah turns 62 on October 22. On this occasion, many stars took to their X account to wish him and pray for his good health.
Akshay Kumar's wish for Amit Shah
Actor Akshay Kumar wrote in Hindi, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to you, @AmitShah ji. You have always kept the nation first and foremost. May Mahadev's blessings always be upon you… may your health always remain good and your resolve always remain true. Jai Mahakal."
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took to her X account to share a picture with the Home Minister and wrote in the caption, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the illustrious Union Home and Cooperation Minister of India, the honorable Shri Amit Shah Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you remain forever healthy, joyful, and blessed with a long life, continuing to contribute to the nation's progress in the same way. Jai Shri Ram!”
Meanwhile, actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Wishing Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. Wishing you good health, strength and success sir.”
Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Home Minister- Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with great health and long life.”
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay also penned a note for Amit Shah on X. It read, “Warm birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Thiru. Amit Shah Avl! My best wishes for your good health and long life in service to the nation! Warm birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Thiru. Amit Shah Avl. Wishing you a long life and good health in service to the nation.”
PM Modi's note
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said his administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective. "Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective," PM Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister said Shah's particularly noteworthy successes are in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs. "I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.