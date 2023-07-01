Kangana Ranaut wears stunning dress to Tiku Weds Sheru event after criticising 'American' looks on Indian women

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared her pictures as she attended a party for her recently released film Tiku Weds Sheru. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kangana posted her photos as she wore an off-shoulder saffron dress with golden-coloured heels. Her post comes less than a month after she shared a post after criticising 'American' looks on Indian women. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut bids goodbye to airport looks after 'starting the trend', says she ‘was brainwashed by fashion industry’) Kangana Ranaut shared her new photos.

Kangana's recent post

In the pictures, Kangana tied her hair into a ponytail. She also opted for golden earrings. Kangana gave different expressions and poses for the camera. The actor captioned the post, "Mom said there is a time to play and there is a time to study ha ha my saying is there is a time to work and there is a time to party …Especially when @manikarnikafilms first production becomes a super hit, it’s time for a grand party (party popper emoji)." She also added the hashtags--Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawajuddin Siddhiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Reactions to Kangana's post

Reacting to the pictures, Raashii Khanna commented, "Stunning!" Gauri & Nainika wrote, "Gorgeous!" A fan said, "Only Queen, knows how to slayyyy." Another person posted, "Nothing makes me happier than seeing your killer pics." A comment read, "Oh Bhartiya naari, bideshi ho gayi (Indian woman turned foreigner)."

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram user Diet Sabya shared Kangana's photo. The caption read, "Remember when she said she hates fashion (laughing emoji). Anwhoo it's a slay. 10/10 on the lewk! This is a great direction for @gauriandnainika. It could be huge!"

Diet Sabya shared Kangana's photo.

More pictures from Tiku Weds Sheru event

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted her photos too. She also gave a glimpse from inside the party. Kangana posed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wrote, "With Sheru mia." She also added red heart emojis. For the event, Nawazuddin wore a white shirt under a beige blazer and pants. He opted for black shoes. In a photo, Kangana gave a peck to Avneet Kaur on her cheek as the latter smiled and clicked the selfie. Avneet wore an off-shoulder black dress.

Kangana posed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Kangana's June post calling herself ‘victim of capitalism’

Earlier in June, Kangana had taken the credit for starting the trend of airport look in the country. She shared a picture of her 2018 look at the Mumbai airport on Instagram Stories. The actor had captioned it, “Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks.” In 2018, she was seen at the airport in a lavender-hued Dior dress paired with a Prada overcoat.

On Instagram, last month, she had also added photos of her airport looks and called herself a “victim of capitalism”. She had added, “Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment."

She had further added, "While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation.”

Kangana had posted a collage of her looks and wrote, “If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?” She had added, “Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!”

