Kangana Ranaut bids goodbye to airport looks after 'starting the trend', says she ‘was brainwashed by fashion industry’

Kangana Ranaut has taken the credit for starting the trend of airport look in India. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of her 2018 look which she sported at the Mumbai airport. She captioned it, “Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks.” Also read: Kangana Ranaut claims most female A-listers do films for free, says only she gets paid like male actors Kangana Ranaut has shared several pictures of her airport looks.

Kangana had made headlines in 2018 when she was spotted at the airport in a lavender-hued Dior dress paired with a soft pink Prada overcoat. She complemented it with black heels and oversize sunglasses. Many had praised her for her high-fashion choice.

Kangana on wearing international brands

She went on to share many of her eye-catching airport looks and called herself “Victim of capitalism”. She added, “Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

Kangana Ranaut shared posts on her airport looks.

Kangana on international fashion brands

Sharing more pictures, she wrote, “While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation.”

Kangana bids airport looks goodbye

Posting a collage of several of her looks, she asked herself a question: “If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?” Bidding the trend goodbye, she added, “Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!”

Kangana is often seen in cotton salwar kurtas and sarees at airports. She is seen in classic western wear as well according to the weather.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON