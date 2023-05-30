Kangana Ranaut claims most female A-listers do films for free, says only she gets paid like male actors

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a video of Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram Stories, where she talked about pay parity in Bollywood. Kangana claimed that she was the first actor to fight for pay parity in the industry and said that many female actors do films for free even now. She also claimed to be the only female actor to be paid like the male actors. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares video of filthy Mount Everest base camp, says 'save the world from humans') Kangana Ranaut has claimed that most female A listers do films for free in the industry.

Pay parity in Bollywood

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Priyanka Chopra talking about pay disparity in Bollywood. In the small clip, Priyanka opened up about how she 'never had pay parity in Bollywood', even after doing around 60 films. She also revealed that she was paid about 10% of what the male actor would get paid. Sharing her perspective on the matter, Kangana wrote a note in the caption.

Kangana on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana's reaction to Priyanka's statement

Kangana said, “It's true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms... I was the first one to fight for pay parity and most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for... I can say with confidence most A listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people... and then shrewdly release articles that they are highest paid ha ha...”

Kangana further added that she is the only female actor in the film industry who gets paid equally as the male actors. She concluded by saying, "In the film industry everyone knows that I only get paid like male actors and no one else... and they have no one else to blame atleast now..."

Kangana had shared screen space with Priyanka in the 2008 film Fashion, for which both of them were conferred with National Film Awards. A few months earlier Kangana had reacted to Priyanka's claims in an interview where she shared that she was being pushed into a corner in the industry. Kangana had slammed Karan Johar and tweeted, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

Her upcoming projects

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad in 2022, which performed poorly at the box office. She will be seen next in Emergency, which is also directed by her. She plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. She also has Tejas, Sita: The Incarnation and Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir in the pipeline.

