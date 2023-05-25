Kiara Advani wishes Karan Johar with an unseen pic from her pre-wedding festivities

Kiara Advani shared an unseen picture from her pre-wedding festivities in February to wish filmmaker Karan Johar on his birthday. Kiara took to her Instagram Stories where she was seen planting a kiss on Karan's cheek. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand as they return from their Japan vacation. Watch) Kiara Advani shared a picture from her pre-wedding celebrations to wish Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani's birthday wish for Karan

Kiara has worked with Karan Johar in the past, starring in his segment for the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. Karan also played cupid between Sidharth and her, as he revealed in his show Koffee with Karan. In the unseen picture that Kiara shared on her Instagram Stories, she was seen in a yellow sari holding a drink in one hand and planting a kiss on Karan's cheeks. Karan was seen in a sky blue kurta from the pre-wedding festivities that was held in February this year. She wrote, "Happppyyy Birthdayyy @karanjohar. Here's to your bestest year ahead" followed by a heart emoticon.

Kiara wished Karan Johar on her Instagram Stories.

Sidharth Malhotra's birthday wish

Sidharth Malhotra also wished his Student of the Year director a happy birthday on his Instagram Stories. He posted a picture with Karan from his recent episode of Koffee with Karan, and wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday @karanjohar May your day be filled with lights, camera and endless celebrations!"

Sidharth Malhotra also wished Karan Johar on his Instagram Stories.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the teaser of which she recently shared on her Instagram. The film marks her second collaboration with actor Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, Sidharth is all set to mark his debut in the web series format with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, in which he plays a police officer. He also has a film Yodha in the pipeline.

Karan's special announcement

Karan Johar turned 51 on Thursday, and also completed 25 years in the industry as a director. He released the first look posters of his new film to mark the special day.

Titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar released the first look and posters. For the one featuring Ranveer, he wrote, “An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve – meet Rocky! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in cinemas 28th July, 2023…” Sharing Alia's first look, Karan wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!”

