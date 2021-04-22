Karan Singh Grover shares workout video that scared Bipasha Basu, fans call him 'Hot Baba Ramdev'. Watch

Actor Karan Singh Grover has shared a video from his workout session and it is sure to give you some major fitness goals. The video also 'scared' his wife, actor Bipasha Basu.

In the video, Karan is seen bare-chested, practising "agnisara", a breathing exercise that involves manipulating stomach muscles while breathing. Karan simply wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, "#agnisara." Bipasha was quick to respond with, "It looks so scary and tough!"

Fans were quite impressed with Karan's workout and few also likened him to yoga guru Ramdev. "Baba ramdev lite," wrote one while another commented, "Baba Ramdev pro." One of them also wrote, "Hot baba ramdev."

One fan also commented, "I thought only baba ramdev can only do that... hat off to you karan." Another one wrote, "I am convinced, that you are a superhero. Just look at you, doing it with so much of ease."

Most recently seen in Qubool 2.0, Karan reprised his role of Asad from the popular 2012 TV drama Qubool Hai. His co-star Surbhi Jyoti also returned as Zoya Farooqui. "People have loved Asad and Zoya so much we are fortunate to have audience members who love us unconditionally. We have done a lot of hard work to give them a better and improved version," Karan had said about the new show which was aired online.

Also read: Abhishek recalls first meeting with Aishwarya, admits he had a crush on her

Karan started his career as a model and made his acting debut with the 2004 show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. He became one of the most popular stars of television courtesy of his performance as Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye and Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON