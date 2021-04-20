IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu, husband Karan Singh Grover get cosy as they bask in 'vitamin D plus vitamin love'. Watch video
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's monkey love series is a hit with their fans.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's monkey love series is a hit with their fans.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu, husband Karan Singh Grover get cosy as they bask in 'vitamin D plus vitamin love'. Watch video

  • Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are staying at home during the lockdown but that doesn't mean they are not enjoying themselves. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Actor Bipasha Basu on Tuesday took to Instagram Stories to share a video with husband Karan Singh Grover. While her larger message was to ask all her fans to stay indoors, she also mentioned how they were enjoying themselves at home.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Vitamin D plus Vitamin Love. Grateful. Stay at home." The video showed the couple sitting together on a swing, enjoying the sunshine as they cuddled together.


Bipasha is quite active on Instagram and keeps posting interesting updates about her life. A couple of days back, she shared a clip from her first film, Ajnabee. She was paired with Bobby Deol in the film. Sharing it, she wrote: "My Debut in the world of Hindi Cinema... #ajnabee will always be so so special to me. Sending my love to the entire team of the film ️ #throwback."

Vitamin D with Vitamin Love: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's magic combination.
Vitamin D with Vitamin Love: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's magic combination.


It appears between February and March, Bipasha and Karan went for a holiday to the Maldives twice. On his birthday in February, Bipasha had shared a picture with him and had written: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday I love you." The couple had later shared breathtaking pictures of the open sea and sky from the island nation.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of spacious balcony of Mumbai home in these new pics

The couple married in 2016. In an interview with iDiva, Bipasha had revealed that the bedrock of their relationship was friendship: “Our relationship’s key fundamental foundation is friendship. It’s selfless and loving.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bipasha basu karan singh grover bollywood covid 19 news + 2 more

Related Stories

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt opens up about intimacy coordinators in India.
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt opens up about intimacy coordinators in India.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt recalls being an unofficial intimacy coordinator for Bipasha on Jism

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 10:01 PM IST
  • Pooja Bhatt reveals that in the past, she was an unofficial intimacy coordinator for intimate scenes on her movie Jism. The movie starred Bipasha Basu and John Abraham in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan gets a new haircut, says 'hello summer'. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • Sussanne Khan shared a video showing off her new hairstyle. Commenting on it were her industry friends Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and producer Ekta Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP