Happy birthday Bipasha Basu: How the actor met, fell in love and married Karan Singh Grover

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 06:19 IST

A look at actor Bipasha Basu’s Instagram page shows just how happy she is in her marriage. Karan Singh Grover and her ‘monkey love’ is evidently displayed. While she may not be doing too many movies, her story and happily married life is always a talking point. On her 42nd birthday, a look at their love story and how they got married.

In 2016, when Bipasha and Karan got married, the happiness on her face was evident. She had been in a rather public and nearly a 10 year old relationship with John Abraham which ended in separation. When they broke off in 2011, it was reportedly not an easy one, at least, from what Bipasha has said in the past. One of points of contention had been the issue of marriage - she had wanted to settle down, John reportedly wasn’t keen on marriage.

So when Karan came into her life, she did have apprehensions about getting into a relationship. Karan too carried a baggage of two marriages, which had ended in divorces. However, some things are just meant to be. The two met during the making of their film, Alone and kept meeting even after the shoot was done.

iDiva had quoted Bipasha as saying: “Our relationship’s key fundamental foundation is friendship. It’s selfless and loving.” During the period they were dating, while they indulged in PDA, they never really confirmed anything before they actually got married.

One of cutest anecdote in their story is a way he surprised her with the proposal. They were in Koh Samui to celebrate the New Year. Bipasha said she didn’t believe she would get married till Karan proposed to her. “Well, I believed in marriage, but I never thought I would get married. So when he proposed, my first reaction was... ‘what are you telling me?’” Adding to this, Karan had said: “Let me complete the story for you. We were in Koh Samui, it was December 31 and the sky was lit with fireworks. I was carrying the ring with me and something told me that this is the right time. So while she was capturing the fireworks on video, I took the opportunity and gave her the ring.”

But around the time they were dating, the one person who was not too keen on Karan was Bipasha’s mother. Clearly, his twice divorced status hardly made him a son-in-law material as far as Bipasha’s mom was concerned. Not just that speculation in the media too wasn’t exactly friendly. “It didn’t bother me and we spoke about it. I believe that everyone has a journey, and it is very easy for anyone to exclaim, ‘Oh...this is his third marriage, nahin chalega... divorce ho jaayega” Bipasha had said. They nonetheless managed to convince all that theirs was a rock-solid relationship.

Bipasha genuinely believes love and respect is what binds them. “I feel I am lucky, as I live only for love. And no man has given me more love and respect than Karan.”

