Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput discuss silly rumours and Bollywood wives in new promo from actor’s chat show What Women Want

Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, in the upcoming episode of her chat show, What Women Want. The new promo shared on Thursday gave fans a glimpse of the fun-filled conversation on the episode, where the two chatted about silly rumours and being Bollywood wives.

What Women Want

What Women Want 6: Kareena Kapoor is all smiles with guest Mira Rajput.

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Kareena told Mira, “I think everyone is excited about this.” Mira smiled in response. When Kareena asked what is the silliest rumour she has heard about herself, Mira replied that it would be the news that she and Shahid are having another child. Kareena said they might, to which Mira instantly replied no, that they are done.

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{{^usCountry}} Mira complimented Kareena next, calling her a Bollywood star. In response, Kareena says she is a wanna be Bollywood wife! Mira also said that when a lot of her friends ask her about the fact that their husband always talk about giving them something so to ease that, they should make a list at the beginning of the year. Kareena laughed and said that she will definitely take this advice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mira complimented Kareena next, calling her a Bollywood star. In response, Kareena says she is a wanna be Bollywood wife! Mira also said that when a lot of her friends ask her about the fact that their husband always talk about giving them something so to ease that, they should make a list at the beginning of the year. Kareena laughed and said that she will definitely take this advice. {{/usCountry}}

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The full episode will drop on Friday.

Kareena calls Mira ‘warm and lovely’

The actor had earlier shared a picture with Mira from the sets of What Women Want. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today.” Mira later reshared Kareena’s post and thanked her for having her on the show. She also shared a few pictures from the day on her own Instagram feed.

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Kareena and Shahid dated for about four years from 2004-2007. In 2012, she married Saif Ali Khan and Shahid married Mira in 2015.

Kareena and Saif have two sons together, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid and Mira have daughter Misha and son Zain.