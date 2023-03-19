Kareena Kapoor poses with women of Masai tribe on Africa trip; son Jeh photobombs their pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor is keeping her fans posted about her holiday in Africa. She is currently exploring parts of Africa with her family – husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. On Sunday, the actor shared a glimpse from her meeting with women of the Masai tribe of the region. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shows what a ‘safari chic’ is, shares new breathtaking photos from Africa Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their kids are spending time in Kenya.

The photos feature a group of women dressed in colourful outfits in a rural area with huts in the background. Kareena was clicking their pictures enthusiastically in the photo the actor shared on Instagram Stories. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community.”

Kareena Kapoor in Masai Mara, Kenya.

Jeh is the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

She also posted a picture of herself posing with the women as her son Jehangir, also known as Jeh, photobombed their picture. Sharing it, Kareena wrote on Instagram Stories, “Jeh baba, the ladies man.”

Earlier, she had posted a glimpse of Saif from a safari. They were exploring Masai Mara, the famous wildlife conservation reserve in Africa. Her post read, “It's too hot in the Mara.”

Kareena has been sharing several photos from the trip. Some of them also feature Jeh and Taimur. The family seems to be having a blast. On Saturday, she treated fans to a photograph of two lionesses standing on a massive tree trunk. This was followed by a picture to show her look for the day.

The photo featured Kareena standing beside a jeep, dressed in a printed beige shirt and pyjamas paired with a sleeveless winter jacket and sunglasses. She called it ‘Safari Chic.’ Alongside this, she posted a photo of lionesses standing on a trunk amid the vast desert, and wrote, “When time stood still…”

Kareena and her family were spotted leaving Mumbai on Monday as Saif, Taimur, Jeh and her arrived at the airport together. The family keeps exploring new places and countries. They were in Switzerland around new years'.

After returning from the trip, Kareena is slated to begin work on Rhea Kapoor's upcoming The Crew. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. Last year, she wrapped up the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. This year, she has already finished filming for Hansal Mehta's untitled next in London.

