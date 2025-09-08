Kareena Kapoor's Birmingham event turns chaotic after fan collapses, raises doubts over crowd management

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor brought joy at the launch of a jewellery store in Birmingham, UK, with her energetic dance performance and warm onstage interactions. However, a chaotic scene unfolded outside the venue when one of her fans fainted, causing panic. Several videos of Kareena Kapoor dancing and interacting with her fans at the store launch event have surfaced on social media.

Kareena Kapoor's fan collapses outside event

Last week, Kareena went to Birmingham to join the opening of a jewellery showroom as a guest of honour. And thousands of her fans turned up to get a glimpse of the actor.

Several videos of Kareena at the Malabar Gold and Diamonds store have surfaced on social media. at the opening of a new jewellery showroom. She performed on her hit track Fevicol Se and warmly interacted with her enthusiastic fans from the stage.

However, a video shows a chaotic scene unfolding outside the venue when one female fan collapsed outside the venue. In the video, several guards are seen taking the fan away for medical assistance. The surrounding crowd is seen getting tense and anxious due to the sudden commotion. However, specific details about this incident are limited.

Some social media users claimed that people were made to wait for long to create hype before her arrival.

One wrote, “People made to wait from 1pm to 4pm when she was going to appear at 3:55pm many mothers aged 70+ waited to exhaustion when she appeared for 5 minutes only. VERY VERY BAD MANNERS TO MAKE PEOPLE WAIT 4 HOURS and NO CHAIR'S FOR OLDER LADIES! IT WAS VERY DISAPPOINTING STREET TRAMPY ROAD SHOW.”

“I think they missed out fan got fainted . And wouldn’t be surprised with that tight crowd .. how is anyone breathing there,” another shared.

One comment read, “She is not goddess to wait for so long . Don’t hype celebrities over your health and comforts. If u love them then go watch movies that’s more than enough. No actors is worth it of waiting in que for so long.”

For the outing, Kareena wore a sparkly custom Manish Malhotra saree with intricate embellishments. She paired her saree with a halter-neck blouse and diamond earrings, and opted for a subdued makeup to complete her look.

Kareena’s upcoming projects

Kareena will soon collaborate with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will explore the dark subjects of crime and justice, delving into topical and unsettling societal truths. It is currently in pre-production and co-written by Meghna, Yash Keswani, and Sima Agarwal.