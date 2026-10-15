Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s romantic musical postponed; Anurag Basu’s directorial to hit theatres in April 2027

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are all set to share screen space for the first time in Anurag Basu’s next film. The romantic musical, which is yet to be titled, has been postponed to 2027. The film was supposed to be released in 2025, but speculation suggested it would hit cinemas in 2026. But, now the makers have officially announced the musical will arrive in theatres on April 30, 2027.

Makes announce new release date

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s untitled musical was initially planned for a 2025 release, pushed to 2026 and is now set to hit theatres in 2027.

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Sharing a photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, T-Series wrote in the caption, "A new story which will stay in your heart is ready to unfold on the big screen. ❤️ Starring #KartikAaryan & #Sreeleela. ‘Untitled’ film helmed by #AnuragBasu. Produced by #BhushanKumar. In cinemas on 30th April 2027. #TSeries."

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The actors are seen in a quiet, romantic field setting. Seated close to each other amid what appears to be a tea plantation, the two are surrounded by greenery, with a lone tree and a misty sky adding to the scenic backdrop.

Kartik, dressed in a red, pink and white striped sweater with light blue jeans, looks at Sreeleela with affection. The actor, who sports a full beard and wavy hair, is seated beside her, who wears a light pink dress and has her hair tied back in a ponytail.

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Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's first film together

{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest talking points about the film is its lead pair. While Kartik has built a strong presence in Hindi cinema, Sreeleela is set to debut as a leading lady in a Hindi film with this project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest talking points about the film is its lead pair. While Kartik has built a strong presence in Hindi cinema, Sreeleela is set to debut as a leading lady in a Hindi film with this project. {{/usCountry}}

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Last February, Kartik took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Anurag's upcoming musical and announce the film's previous release date. In the video, Kartik was seen in a new avatar, with rugged hair and a heavy beard, singing ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ to a large audience while playing the guitar. The video also offered a glimpse of the fiery romance between him and Sreeleela, as they were seen riding a bike, hugging each other, and sharing cosy moments near a bonfire.

Sreeleela on working with Anurag Basu

The film is also a significant milestone for Sreeleela as she steps into a leading role in Hindi cinema. The actor has spoken about her experience of working with Basu and the impression he has made on her. Calling the filmmaker “unreal”, she spoke about how much the project means to her and praised his ability to bring out natural performances. She also described his filmmaking process as “deeply layered”, explaining that there is often more to his storytelling than what audiences see on the surface.

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Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen alongside Ananya Panday in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He also has Kabir Khan's Captain India, which he is currently shooting. The actor has Naagzilla lined up as well, which is set for a 2027 release.

Sreeleela, meanwhile, was last seen in Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. She will next feature in Om Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood.