As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match

Almost half of Bollywood was in Qatar on Sunday to watch the FIFA World Cup final and watch retiring footballer Messi play one last time. While those who watched it live could hardly contain their excitement, those who could not also took to social media to react as Argentina beat France to lift the trophy and Messi turned out to be the man of the moment. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan recalls watching football World Cup with mom on small TV: 'Now the same excitement with my kids'

Ranveer Singh, who watched the final in Qatar, tweeted, “What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. FIFA World Cup.” He further tweeted, “It had to be Him. Messi.”

Ajay Devgn shared a picture of the Argentina team with the trophy and wrote, “Vamos Argentina. What a WC victory this one was.”

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of Messi with a crown sticker on his head. He simply called him ‘Shehzada’, which is the name of actor's upcoming film, in the caption. After watching the final in the stadium, he also wrote, “What a match!!! Congratulations to the Legend @leomessi.”

Sushmita Sen also posted a picture of Messi with the trophy on Twitter and wrote, “Finally!!!!! What a World Cup Final!!! Congratulations Argentina. Proud of you @leomessi WAY TO FINISH!!!” She added the hashtags hats off, team spirit, definition of legends, FIFA World Cup 2022, champions, tears of joy.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "What a great and worthy World Cup Final. Congratulations to Argentina! #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinavsFrance."

Randeep Hooda also wrote, “MESSI-ahh!!!! A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded!! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career. Well played Mbappe , you shined like a star WHAT A FINAL.”

Anil Kapoor couldn't contain his excitement as he tweeted, "Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times Messi!!!"

Mohanlal called the final Messi's glorious last dance. He wrote on Twitter, “Messi has kept his date with destiny and will bow out in glory. A glorious last dance... Kudos to the French team for being such worthy opponents and for the great fight they put up till the end. Thank you FIFA for a season of thrill, see you again in 2026. FIFA World Cup.”

Sharing a picture of Messi kissing the trophy, Arjun Rampal tweeted, “The best ends his World Cup chase with the best final ever. When dreams come true. Messi.”

Sonu Sood shared a video of a man watching the match on his cellphone as he congratulated Argentina for the win on Twitter.

Preity Zinta also wrote, “Omg! What a game! What a stunning final. Messi I wanted this soooo much for you. Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France! FIFA WorlCup... What a game.”

Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi, "kya faadu tha ye match dosto. Is bhasha ke liye maafi magar koi aur shabd fit nahi baedh raha tha. Messi ka jawab nahi. Is match ke dauraan lag raha tha ki isme kujh bhi ho sakta hai. Wah. Jai Ho (What a match! Sorry for the language but no other word was fitting here! There is none like Messi. This match looked like anything could happen!! Wow)."

Boman Irani also tweeted, “I am not Argentine. I am not French. So then please explain to me why MY heart is thumping? World Cup Final."

