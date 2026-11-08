Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share Diwali surprise with first clear glimpse of baby Vihaan after celebrating his first birthday

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared a new family picture, and their son Vihaan has caught everyone's attention. The actors have been careful about keeping their little boy away from the public eye, and have only shared glimpses of their baby boy growing up over the past year. However, on the occasion of Diwali, for the very first time, the pair shared the face of their son to the public. The picture comes a day after Vihaan turned one on November 7, making the occasion even more special for their fans.

Katrina Kaif shares her son's photo

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally give fans a closer look at baby Vihaan, see the picture.

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Katrina shared the photograph on Instagram on Sunday, captioning it, “Our brightest Diwali yet… ❤️✨Wishing everyone love, light and happiness.” The picture captures the couple enjoying a festive family moment with their son, all three dressed in traditional outfits. Katrina is seen sitting on the floor in a bright yellow embroidered ensemble, paired with statement earrings and her hair left open. She looks at Vihaan with a fond smile as she holds him close.

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Vihaan, dressed in a cream kurta-pyjama and a yellow printed Nehru jacket, stands between his parents, smiling at the camera with one hand raised. Vicky, meanwhile, is seen in a cream embroidered kurta, sitting beside his son with a smile and gently resting one hand on his hip.

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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son in 2025

{{^usCountry}} Katrina and Vicky became parents to a baby boy on November 7, 2025. The couple shared the news through a joint social media post, expressing their happiness at welcoming their first child. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katrina and Vicky became parents to a baby boy on November 7, 2025. The couple shared the news through a joint social media post, expressing their happiness at welcoming their first child. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” {{/usCountry}}

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A few months before becoming parents, the actors had announced their pregnancy in September 2025. They shared a sweet Polaroid-style picture of Vicky holding Katrina's baby bump, with both looking visibly happy. Along with the photograph, they wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Katrina and Vicky introduce their son as Vihaan Kaushal

In January 2026, Katrina and Vicky shared their son's name for the first time. The couple posted a photograph of his tiny hand held between theirs and introduced him as Vihaan Kaushal. Their caption read, "Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words 🙏🏽🧿🕉️."

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Fans were quick to notice a familiar connection in the name. Vicky played Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar's 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, and many pointed out the connection in the comments. Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's projects

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Vicky will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated January 21, 2027 release. He is also shooting for Mahavatar.