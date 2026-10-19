Spirit, Naagzilla to Love & War: Delayed Bollywood releases hitting the screens in 2027

Filmmaking is an uncertain business and while you can be all ready to unveil your work, logistics may not allow you to. In the recent times, many films that were supposed to open earlier, have been pushed to a release window in 2027. Here’s a dekko: Delayed Bollywood releases in 2027

Love & War (March 2026 to Jan 2027) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious period project Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, has had a long road awaiting its release. The film, originally slated for a March 2026 release, was pushed due to portions of the shoot remaining incomplete. But now the film is ready for a January 21, 2027 release, and the makers recently unveiled the character posters of the three leads, raising the excitement.

Naagzilla (August 2026 to Feb 2027), Kartik-Sreeleela’s film (2025 to April 2027), Captain India (2025 to 2027) It has been an incredible year for actor Kartik Aaryan as he won his first National Film Award, but it was also a year he has been absent from the big screen. Even though he was supposed to have two releases this year, both of those films – Naagzilla and the untitled musical with Sreeleela – along with Shimit Amin’s Captain India, which had been on the back burner for two years, will now be coming next year. In 2027, Naagzilla will open on February 12, the Anurag Basu directed musical has locked April 30 while Captain India releases on August 13.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 (August 2026 to March 2027) A sequel to the 2006 cult comedy, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 was to clash with Toxic, Eetha and The Vvaan for an August 28 release this year. However, all films were pushed to make way for a solo release of Toxic. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which marks the return of most of its original cast including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey, will now release on March 5, 2027, set to clash with actor Salman Khan’s Eid release with Vamshi Paidipally.

Side Heroes (July 2026 to July 2027) Bringing together actors Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the buddy comedy Side Heroes was announced in 2025 with a Friendship Day 2026 release plan. However, due to unknown reasons, the film’s release was pushed and now the film is expected to arrive on the same Friendship Day weekend, but in 2027.