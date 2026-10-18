Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Ramayana set for historic world premiere at Academy Museum, guests asked to wear traditional attire | Exclusive
The premiere will host leading Hollywood figures, filmmakers, international press and prominent members of the film industry.
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is set to make its mark in Hollywood as one of the few Indian films to host its world premiere at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ David Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles. The grand premiere is scheduled for October 27.
Ramayana’s world premiere in Los Angeles
The makers have officially announced the film’s grand world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. The event will take place in the evening at the iconic Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a prominent institution dedicated to celebrating the history, art and science of filmmaking.
The museum has hosted several prestigious global events and Oscar-related celebrations over the years, further cementing its position as a landmark in the international film industry. The premiere marks a significant moment for Ramayana as the makers prepare to introduce their ambitious Indian epic to an international audience.
With the celebrations coinciding with Diwali, the makers are also bringing India's festive spirit to Los Angeles. Guests have been requested to arrive in traditional Indian festive attire for their red-carpet appearances. The premiere will host a full-capacity audience of 945 guests, including leading Hollywood figures, filmmakers, international press and prominent members of the film industry. The film will be screened in 3D.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic. The first instalment is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, followed by the second part during Diwali 2027.
The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also set for an IMAX release, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution outside India and Dharma Productions distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market.
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.
Yash confirms ₹4,000-crore budget for both parts
Recently, Yash confirmed that the combined budget for both parts of Ramayana stands at ₹4,000 crore. The actor and producer also explained why the makers have been vocal about the scale of the ambitious project.
Speaking at the film's new trailer launch in Bengaluru, he said, “I know that Namit's statement went viral on social media. In India, there is a problem. People don't like it when you talk confidently. That's what happened with Namit's statement. But in the West, it's the total opposite. If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That's exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on ₹4,000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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