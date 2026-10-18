Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Ramayana set for historic world premiere at Academy Museum, guests asked to wear traditional attire | Exclusive

The museum has hosted several prestigious global events and Oscar-related celebrations over the years, further cementing its position as a landmark in the international film industry. The premiere marks a significant moment for Ramayana as the makers prepare to introduce their ambitious Indian epic to an international audience.

The makers have officially announced the film’s grand world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. The event will take place in the evening at the iconic Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a prominent institution dedicated to celebrating the history, art and science of filmmaking.

Ranbir Kapoor -starrer Ramayana is set to make its mark in Hollywood as one of the few Indian films to host its world premiere at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ David Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles. The grand premiere is scheduled for October 27.

With the celebrations coinciding with Diwali, the makers are also bringing India's festive spirit to Los Angeles. Guests have been requested to arrive in traditional Indian festive attire for their red-carpet appearances. The premiere will host a full-capacity audience of 945 guests, including leading Hollywood figures, filmmakers, international press and prominent members of the film industry. The film will be screened in 3D.

About Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic. The first instalment is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, followed by the second part during Diwali 2027.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also set for an IMAX release, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution outside India and Dharma Productions distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.