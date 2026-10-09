Katrina Kaif responds to trolls bodyshaming her, says she won't let social media narrative ‘paralyse’ her: 'Have to be your own cheerleader'

Actor Katrina Kaif has addressed the mean comments and remarks she gets about her appearance on social media for the first time in a while. The actor’s recent statement comes barely weeks after her recent public appearance drew unsanitary and mean remarks on her postpartum body. Speaking at an event for her brand in London, Katrina did not directly address the trolling but clarified that she does not let that affect her day-to-day life.

Katrina Kaif on social media trolling

Katrina Kaif was recently bodyshamed when she attended the Ambanis' Ganpati celebrations.

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On Thursday, Katrina attended a public event in London to celebrate the first-year anniversary of her cosmetics brand, Kay By Katrina, in partnership with Space NK. Here, she spoke about being authentic and how she handles criticism and mean comments on social media. Videos from the event have since surfaced on social media. In one, Katrina said, “I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later in the event, while responding to a question, the actor added, “There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times when you have to be your own biggest cheerleader.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the event, while responding to a question, the actor added, “There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times when you have to be your own biggest cheerleader.” {{/usCountry}}

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Katrina also linked this mantra to her brand's tagline. Drawing the parallel, she added, “That's really the thinking behind Kay Beauty's tagline 'It's kay to be you'. That is, you accept yourself and are true to who you are in this moment. And that's going to change day to day and in different phases in your life. There are times when you are acing everything in life, and other times when you can't get anything right. There are times when you are looking and feeling the best version of yourself, and other times when you are on a journey to get there. I think it's good to wear it all lightly and not to take yourself too seriously.”

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The trolling Katrina faced

Katrina Kaif attended the Ganpati puja at the Ambani residence last month, following which she was mercilessly attacked by trolls. They did not seem to care that she had given birth to her son, Vihaan, less than a year before, in November 2025. Many online defended the actor as well. In the industry, her colleagues, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sameera Reddy, and Soundarya Rajinikanth, rallied behind her.