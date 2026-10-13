Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release postponed; Anupam Kher and Boman Irani’s comedy sequel to hit theatres in March 2027

The Khoslas are coming back, but their return to the big screen will take a little longer than planned. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 comedy that continues to enjoy a loyal fan following, will now release in theatres next year. The film stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in lead roles. The sequel was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026.

Release date postponed

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release date changed: The comedy sequel to hit theatres in March 2027.

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The makers of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 have announced March 5, 2027, as the film’s new release date. The team shared the update on social media, along with a new poster. “Deal पक्की! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!” the makers wrote in their announcement.

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Anupam Kher, Boman Irani reunite with the original cast

{{^usCountry}} Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will bring back several actors from the first film, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Tara Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvin Dabas. Ravi Kishan and Divya Khosla Kumar will also be a part of the film as per the new poster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will bring back several actors from the first film, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Tara Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvin Dabas. Ravi Kishan and Divya Khosla Kumar will also be a part of the film as per the new poster. {{/usCountry}}

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The original Khosla Ka Ghosla, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, told the story of a middle-class family trying to get back a plot of land taken over through fraud. Its humour, familiar family squabbles and take on the struggle to deal with a powerful property dealer struck a chord with viewers. Over the years, the film earned cult status, with its characters and situations continuing to resonate with audiences.

More about Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

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In January this year, Anupam Kher shared that he wrapped a schedule for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. He had expressed deep gratitude to the entire team. In a special nod to the project, Anupam posted a video on Instagram featuring glimpses from the film's sets, showcasing the actor in his beloved character, Khosla.

Joining him in the photo were his co-stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass - the ones who portrayed the iconic Khosla family in the first film. Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel. Boman Irani, who will reprise his character as Khurana, also featured in the video.

"SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but an EXHILARATING experience! This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest! A huge Thank you to each and every cast member (You ALL are Great), all the technicians, writers, director, producers and unit members for their love, warmth and support! Looking forward to meeting you again. Happy rest of the shooting!! Love always!" Anupam had written.

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When will Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release?

The sequel will now arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027, following the change in its release schedule. The makers have also shared a new poster on social media to announce the date.