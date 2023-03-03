Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif as Slice brand ambassador, fans say 'woh maza nahi aaya'. Watch

On Friday, Kiara Advani became the new face of the mango drink brand, Slice, replacing Katrina Kaif who was popularly known for its advertisements. Kiara took to her Instagram handle and posted the video featuring herself in the new ad. While many liked the actor's new avatar, some also missed seeing Katrina. Also read: Kiara Advani shares first post as she returns to work two weeks after her wedding

The new ad opens up with Kiara walking in with a bottle of the mango drink. She wears a yellow one-shoulder ruffled top, paired with a matching skirt. With a glass of drink, she teases a boy sitting at a table beside her and convinces him to drink.

The video also shared a close up shot of Kaira's lips as she sips the drink, almost bringing back the memories of Katrina Kaif's ad for the same brand, which had gone viral earlier. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, “Aisi khusbhoo, aisa ras @slice_india bana hai raseele aamon se bas! Kya aapne Slice try kiya(Such smell and taste, it’s made of juicy mangoes. Have you tried it yet)?”

Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comment section talking about Katrina. One of them wrote, “In my eyes Katrina will always be the face of this brand and nobody can top that Period!” “It’s good but wo maza nai aaya jo Katrina ko dekh ke aata hai (it’s not as same as seeing katrina),” added another one. Someone else commented, “Woahhhh no more Katrina! End of an era.”

One more comment read, “Kiara is awesome, and we all love her but I can't imagine Slice without Katrina Kaif, who has ruled this advertisement for years. Like MSD for CSK, Messi for Barca, Jetha Lal for TMKOC, similarly Kat for slice. It's hard to imagine these things without them.” “I love Kiara but Katrina is next level,” opined yet another one.



Kiara recently tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Later they held two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

Kiara recently resumed work after her wedding celebrations last month. She started filmming for her upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also attended award nights in Mumbai. Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

