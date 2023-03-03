Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif as Slice brand ambassador, fans say 'woh maza nahi aaya'. Watch

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif as Slice brand ambassador, fans say 'woh maza nahi aaya'. Watch

bollywood
Published on Mar 03, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Kiara Advani posted a clip from an ad and left many comparing her to actor Katrina Kaif. Here's why.

Kiara Advani features in new ad as she replaces Katrina Kaif.
Kiara Advani features in new ad as she replaces Katrina Kaif.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Friday, Kiara Advani became the new face of the mango drink brand, Slice, replacing Katrina Kaif who was popularly known for its advertisements. Kiara took to her Instagram handle and posted the video featuring herself in the new ad. While many liked the actor's new avatar, some also missed seeing Katrina. Also read: Kiara Advani shares first post as she returns to work two weeks after her wedding

The new ad opens up with Kiara walking in with a bottle of the mango drink. She wears a yellow one-shoulder ruffled top, paired with a matching skirt. With a glass of drink, she teases a boy sitting at a table beside her and convinces him to drink.

The video also shared a close up shot of Kaira's lips as she sips the drink, almost bringing back the memories of Katrina Kaif's ad for the same brand, which had gone viral earlier. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, “Aisi khusbhoo, aisa ras @slice_india bana hai raseele aamon se bas! Kya aapne Slice try kiya(Such smell and taste, it’s made of juicy mangoes. Have you tried it yet)?”

Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comment section talking about Katrina. One of them wrote, “In my eyes Katrina will always be the face of this brand and nobody can top that Period!” “It’s good but wo maza nai aaya jo Katrina ko dekh ke aata hai (it’s not as same as seeing katrina),” added another one. Someone else commented, “Woahhhh no more Katrina! End of an era.”

One more comment read, “Kiara is awesome, and we all love her but I can't imagine Slice without Katrina Kaif, who has ruled this advertisement for years. Like MSD for CSK, Messi for Barca, Jetha Lal for TMKOC, similarly Kat for slice. It's hard to imagine these things without them.” “I love Kiara but Katrina is next level,” opined yet another one.

Kiara recently tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Later they held two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

Kiara recently resumed work after her wedding celebrations last month. She started filmming for her upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also attended award nights in Mumbai. Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiara advani katrina kaif
kiara advani katrina kaif
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out