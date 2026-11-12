Kiara Advani reveals bonding over motherhood with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif during postpartum phase after Saraayah's birth

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani embraced motherhood in 2025 when she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Saraayah, with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The actor is now expecting her second child. In a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside Sidharth, Kiara spoke about the emotional and physical changes that come with motherhood. She also revealed how she reached out to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa during her postpartum phase.

Kiara Advani recalls calling Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif during postpartum phase

Kiara Advani recalls calling Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt during postpartum phase.

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In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara appeared on the couch with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. She recalled breaking down during a podcast after becoming a mother and said the experience helped her channel her emotions. She said, "Sometimes all you want is an outlet. It is such a whole shift for any new mom that women really understand women. When we found out that we were pregnant for the first time, the first three months were really hard. You go through nausea and hormone changes. At that time, we thought we wouldn’t tell anyone. I said I needed to talk to my mother and mother-in-law. I need women who understand me."

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Karan then revealed that Kiara would call Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa during her postpartum phase. Kiara added, "We were checking up on each other. All of us are in the same field. I remember calling her (Alia) up and asking about getting back to shoot, and understanding how do we make this work. Your priority is your family as well, and at work you are professional. How do you blend these two worlds in a way that doesn’t make you feel guilty at times? Mom guilt is just there."

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Deep Dive Which actors did Kiara Advani contact during her postpartum phase? Kiara said she checked in with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa. They supported one another as women in the same field and at similar stages of motherhood. Why did Kiara Advani reach out to Alia Bhatt after becoming a mother? Kiara asked Alia about returning to work after having a baby and how to balance professional responsibilities with family life. She said the group understood one another and that “mom guilt” was part of the experience. How did Kiara Advani describe the changes she experienced during early motherhood? Kiara described motherhood as a major shift and said the first three months of pregnancy were difficult because of nausea and hormonal changes. She said she needed to talk to women who understood what she was going through.

{{^usCountry}} While Alia welcomed her first child in 2022, Katrina became a mother in 2025 when she gave birth to her son, Vihaan. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao also welcomed a baby girl in November 2025. Kiara Advani's personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Alia welcomed her first child in 2022, Katrina became a mother in 2025 when she gave birth to her son, Vihaan. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao also welcomed a baby girl in November 2025. Kiara Advani's personal life {{/usCountry}}

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Kiara Advani is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.” In November 2025, they revealed her name as Saraayah Malhotra, meaning God's princess.

On October 7 this year, Kiara shared a post announcing her second pregnancy with Sidharth on Instagram. The couple wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

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Kiara Advani's recent work

Kiara was most recently seen in Toxic alongside Yash. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film received negative reviews and failed at the box office, collecting ₹250.13 crore net in India. The film also featured Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The actor is yet to announce her next film.