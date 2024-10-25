Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK's Bollywood debut anniversary: 7 iconic songs about friendship and romance

Google Doodle recently paid a tribute to KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath on his Bollywood debut anniversary. The late singer sang his first Bollywood song, Chhod Aaye Hum, for Gulzar's political thriller Maachis, on this day in 1995. A revisit at some of the iconic songs of KK that depict friendship and romance. (Also read: KK's first death anniversary: Why late singer's songs will remain evergreen) KK's Bollywood debut anniversary: A glimpse at the lte singer's iconic songs.

Pyaar Ke Pal (1999)

KK's title track in his debut solo album Pal is one of his iconic songs about friendship. The emotional track depicts the sentiments of close friends and the nostalgia of campus life. Pyaar Ke Pal stands out as one of the most favourite farewell songs in schools and colleges.

Yaaron (1999)

Yaaron from Rockford showcases the emotional bond among classmates studying at a boarding school. KK's soulful voice goes in sync with the protagonist's feelings towards his friends and mentors while staying away from his parents. The song became one of the biggest USPs of Nagesh Kukunoor's coming-of-age drama.

It's The Time To Disco (2003)

KK once again gave one of the most memorable songs about celebrating friendship in Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho. It's The Time To Disco is just more than a dance track with its beautiful lyrics by Javed Akhtar. KK, along with Shaan, Vasuundhara Das and Loy Mendonsa, gave one of the most evergreen songs that still remains the favourite pick for party lovers.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (2006)

When it comes to playback singing, KK proved his range with his versatility. The actor voiced Emraan Hashmi for Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai in Anurag Basu's Gangster. The movie also featured Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja. The romantic track depicts Emraan's character's passionate love for Kangana as he sings for her at a club. The song is still considered one of the best songs in the late singer's musical career.

Aankhon Me Teri (2007)

KK once again brought nostalgia of old-school romance back with his incredible singing in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. His interpretation of unsaid emotions in Aankho Me Teri gave depth to Shah Rukh Khan's character. The song featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika is yet another milestones in KK's career.

Khuda Jaane (2007)

Bachna Ae Haseeno's Khuda Jaane brings many emotions together in one song. KK and Shilpa Rao's duet added to the on-screen chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the music video. The idea of unconditional love, beauty and commitment was conveyed well through KK and Shilpa's soulful singing.

Dil Ibadat (2009)

While once again proving his versatility, KK also gave it his best shot when it came to depicting heartbreak. Dil Ibadat from Tum Mile is an intense rendition about love, passion, attachment and pain.