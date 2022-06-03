Watch KK sing Chhod Aaye Hum from Maachis, leave Gulzar in awe

KK sang Chhod Aaye Hum, along with singers Suresh Wadkar, Hariharan and Vinod Sehgal in the 1996 film Maachis. But in a throwback video shared by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, the late singer, who died in Kolkata on Tuesday, sang it solo, as the iconic song’s lyricist Gulzar listened to him. Read more: KK's family and friends bid an emotional farewell to beloved singer

In the almost two-minute video featuring KK singing inside a studio, Gulzar is seen smitten. “Kya baat hai, kya baat hai (that’s great),” Gulzar is heard saying to the camera, as KK sang his own version of Chhod Aaye Hum. The veteran lyricist is then seen clapping for KK, who said, “Thank you, Sir,” as he finished singing the song. Vishal Bhardwaj gave the music for Chhod Aaye Hum, and the other songs from Maachis.

Maachis (Matchsticks) is a 1996 political thriller film directed by Gulzar. It starred Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, Tabu, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The film was based on the insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s.

Srijit on Wednesday shared the video of KK singing Chhod Aaye Hum on Instagram with the caption, “Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn't just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhod Aaye Hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”

In April 2022, KK posted a photo from the same session, where he posed with Gulzar, Srijit Mukherji and musician Shantanu Moitra. Sharing it, the late singer wrote, “Had an amazing time yesterday!! Sang a beautiful song for my old friend @moitrashantanu (we made music together, back in the day in Delhi) written by another old friend, the amazing Gulzar Saab. For a new friend @srijitmukherji , his film Sherdil. Thank you so much for the faith in me. Love the song.”

