Singer KK funeral live updates: Celebs arrive at singer's home, daughter Taamara says ‘love you forever dad’
Singer KK, who real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday. His body has been brought back to Mumbai and the funeral will begin on Thursday afternoon at Versova Hindu Cemetery. KK's film and music industry colleagues are expected to be part of the funeral and pay their final respects to the singer.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 10:41 AM
KK's daughter pays tribute
KK's daughter Tamara shared a post in memory of her father on Instagram. She shared the funeral card and wrote, “Love you forever dad.”
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 10:27 AM
KK had prolonged cardiac issues
The autopsy report also said that the singer had “prolonged cardiac issues”. Police said the singer’s manager has claimed that he was "feeling quite uneasy" while returning to the hotel from the concert venue.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 10:25 AM
Hariharan reaches KK's residence
Hariharan reached singer KK's home to pay final respects.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 10:02 AM
Post-mortem report of KK rules out foul play
"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," a police officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 09:54 AM
KK's body brought home
The body of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, brought to his residence in Mumbai. The last rites of the singer will be performed in Mumbai today.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 09:49 AM
Funeral schedule
A schedule for the Final Journey was released by those close to the singer on Wednesday night. KK will be cremated at the Versova Hindu Cemetery at 1pm.