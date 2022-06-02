KK had massive blockages in heart, could've survived if CPR was given on time: Doctor

KK's sudden death after he performed at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening left his fans and friends devastated and shocked, leading to many questions surrounding the cause of his death. He was declared 'brought dead' by doctors of a hospital, where he was taken after he ‘fell unconscious’ upon his return to a hotel from his concert. It has now emerged that he died of several heart blockages and could have been saved if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on time. Also Read| Singer KK funeral live updates: Doctor says KK 'could have been saved', singer's final journey begins from his home

A doctor who conducted the autopsy confirmed suspicions that KK died due to a massive cardiac arrest. They, on the condition of anonymity, added that the singer had prolonged cardiac problems that remained unaddressed.

The doctor told PTI on Thursday, "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life. The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades were 100 per cent."

The medical professional added, "During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest. As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved."

Meanwhile, KK's funeral has begun at Versova Hindu Cemetry. His son led the funeral procession as the singer's final journey began from his home. KK's film and music industry colleagues are arriving for the funeral and paying their final respects to the singer. Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and his singer wife Rekha were spotted at the singer's residence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail