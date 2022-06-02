Home / Entertainment / Music / Singer KK funeral live updates: Celebs arrive at singer's home, daughter Taamara says ‘love you forever dad’
Singer KK funeral live updates: Celebs arrive at singer's home, daughter Taamara says 'love you forever dad'

Singer KK funeral live updates: KK will begin his final journey post noon on Thursday. He will be cremated at Mumbai's Versova Hindu Cemetery. His Bollywood colleagues are expected at the funeral.
Singer KK funeral live updates: The singer will be laid to rest post noon in Mumbai's Versova Hindu Cemetery.&nbsp;
Singer KK funeral live updates: The singer will be laid to rest post noon in Mumbai's Versova Hindu Cemetery. 
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 10:46 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Singer KK, who real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday. His body has been brought back to Mumbai and the funeral will begin on Thursday afternoon at Versova Hindu Cemetery. KK's film and music industry colleagues are expected to be part of the funeral and pay their final respects to the singer. 

Check out live updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 02, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    KK's daughter pays tribute

    KK's daughter Tamara shared a post in memory of her father on Instagram. She shared the funeral card and wrote, “Love you forever dad.”

  • Jun 02, 2022 10:27 AM IST

    KK had prolonged cardiac issues

    The autopsy report also said that the singer had “prolonged cardiac issues”. Police said the singer’s manager has claimed that he was "feeling quite uneasy" while returning to the hotel from the concert venue.

  • Jun 02, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    Hariharan reaches KK's residence

    Hariharan at KK's home.
    Hariharan at KK's home.

    Hariharan reached singer KK's home to pay final respects.

  • Jun 02, 2022 10:02 AM IST

    Post-mortem report of KK rules out foul play

    "The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," a police officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.

  • Jun 02, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    KK's body brought home

    An ambulance with KK's body at his residence.
    An ambulance with KK's body at his residence.

    The body of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, brought to his residence in Mumbai. The last rites of the singer will be performed in Mumbai today.

  • Jun 02, 2022 09:49 AM IST

    Funeral schedule

    The schedule for funeral.
    The schedule for funeral.

    A schedule for the Final Journey was released by those close to the singer on Wednesday night. KK will be cremated at the Versova Hindu Cemetery at 1pm.

