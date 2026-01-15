Kriti Sanon gets emotional after sister Nupur’s wedding to Stebin Ben: ‘House feels empty without you’

The Mimi actor continued, “From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.”

“Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in…My little one is married,” Kriti began her note.

On Thursday, Kriti took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the wedding celebrations along with an emotional note. She wrote about how the house now feels empty without her sister Nupur’s laughter and warmly welcomed Stebin into the Sanon family.

Amid the bittersweet feelings, Kriti said her heart is full knowing that her “little one” has stepped into the most beautiful chapter of her life with the best possible life partner.

After wrapping up the wedding festivities of her younger sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben, Kriti Sanon is finding herself overwhelmed with emotion. The actor has been reminiscing about the joyful moments from the festivities, admitting that the house now feels empty without Nupur’s presence.

In the note, Kriti shared that she has found a brother in Stebin and a bond she will cherish forever.

“@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me. Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories,” she said.

Kriti concluded her note by writing, “Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love. She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really “Giving her away”, so Welcome to the Sanon family. P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now.. Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back.”

Reacting to Kriti’s emotional note, Nupur responded in the comment section, “Tisssssues… You’re my whole world Kritsu…my lifeline. The phoolon ki chaadar was super heavy and they told you in front of me that you won’t be able to hold it, but you saw me that moment and you knew if there was one person who HAD to hold it, it was you. My sister, my brother, my rock, my chhoti mom, my everything. And I was the happiest to see you hold it! I love her more than I love you @stebinben always know that.”

Nupur gets married to Stebin Ben Stebin and Nupur sealed their love story in Udaipur with not one but two weddings – with a traditional Hindu ceremony and by Christian wedding. The couple shared the first pictures from the wedding ceremony through a joint post on Instagram. “I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever,” the couple wrote while sharing the pictures from their Christian wedding ceremony.

After their wedding in Udaipur, the couple hosted a reception in Mumbai earlier this week. The wedding reception was attended by several celebrities including Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani. Stebin and Nupur have been rumoured to be dating since 2023, when they were spotted together on dates and during family gatherings.