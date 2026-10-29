Kriti Sanon recreates Inde Navarrette's most disturbing scene from Obsession ahead of uncut version release in Hindi

A day before Obsession arrives on JioHotstar, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are giving fans a taste of what to expect from the Hindi version. The actors, who lend their voices to Bear and Nikki, respectively, have recreated one of the horror film’s most memorable scenes alongside director Amar Kaushik. Earlier this week, it was announced that the actos will voice the Hindi dubbing of the film,

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon get into character

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon recreate Obsession’s most disturbing scene ahead of its JioHotstar premiere.

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In a video shared on social media, Varun and Kriti sit across from each other at a restaurant, recreating the tense scene in Hindi. Kriti brings out Nikki’s unsettling side, while Varun takes on Bear’s character. Amar Kaushik joins them in the recreation, staying true to the strange and increasingly uncomfortable mood of the original scene.

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The video has received an enthusiastic response from viewers on X, with several praising Kriti’s performance. One user wrote, “that voice modulation, those expressions changing in split seconds, oh DAMNNN she's gonna nail her horror movie. SEATED FOR IT.” Another commented, “oh my god they’re actually doing a great job.” A third viewer was equally impressed, writing, “I don’t think anyone could voice Nikki better than Kriti She’s so versatile, and the way she nailed the acting as well is just amazing!”

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What is Obsession about?

{{^usCountry}} Obsession follows Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a quiet music store employee who has feelings for his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). While Nikki is outgoing and confident, Bear finds it difficult to tell her how he feels. Things change when he discovers a strange toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Obsession follows Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a quiet music store employee who has feelings for his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). While Nikki is outgoing and confident, Bear finds it difficult to tell her how he feels. Things change when he discovers a strange toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop. {{/usCountry}}

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The cashier warns him that the toy has brought misery to people who have used it, but Bear chooses to ignore the advice. He snaps the willow and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anything in the world. At first, it seems like his wish has worked. Nikki falls for him and begins giving him all the attention he could have hoped for.

But Bear soon discovers that getting what he wants comes at a terrible cost. Nikki’s love becomes overwhelming, and her behaviour turns increasingly disturbing and violent. What starts as a dream relationship soon becomes a nightmare, leaving Bear desperate to find a way to reverse his wish before it is too late.

Obsession turns into a box office sensation

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Made on a reported budget of just $750,000 (approximately ₹7.5 crore), Obsession has reportedly earned $522 million worldwide, with $263 million coming from the domestic market and $253 million from international territories. Its extraordinary box office performance has made it one of the most profitable films ever made and put director Curry Barker firmly on Hollywood’s radar.

After drawing audiences across the world, including in India, the horror film is now heading to streaming. The uncut original version, starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30 at 7 pm.