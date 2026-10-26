Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan wolf howl as they reunite with Bhediya director Amar Kaushik; fans wonder if sequel is underway

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and director Amar Kaushik are back together, and fans want to know why. The trio, who worked together on Bhediya in 2022, have sparked fresh speculation after Kriti shared a video of herself with Varun and Amar on social media. While the three have not revealed what brought them together, her caption has left fans wondering if they are planning something new.

Kriti Sanon shares reunion video

Bhediya 2 or a new film? Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik's reunion sparks speculation.

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Kriti took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a video that Varun reposted. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “An unexpected reunion that will get you ‘Obsessed’! 😜🤭🤭 Stay Tuned!! ❤️.” The mention of "obsessed" has caught everyone's attention, with fans trying to figure out what the trio could be hinting at. Could this be about Bhediya 2, given that they howl in the video, or are they coming together for something completely different? There is no official confirmation yet.

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Kriti Sanon shares a video with Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik.

Is the Bhediya team getting back together?

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{{^usCountry}} Kriti, Varun and Amar previously worked together on Bhediya, which hit theatres in November 2022. The horror-comedy followed Bhaskar, played by Varun, a road-construction contractor who is bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He soon begins experiencing a strange transformation into a werewolf. Kriti played Anika, a veterinarian who knows more about the mysterious events than she initially lets on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti, Varun and Amar previously worked together on Bhediya, which hit theatres in November 2022. The horror-comedy followed Bhaskar, played by Varun, a road-construction contractor who is bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He soon begins experiencing a strange transformation into a werewolf. Kriti played Anika, a veterinarian who knows more about the mysterious events than she initially lets on. {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Amar Kaushik, who also made Stree, Bhediya mixed supernatural elements with humour and local folklore. The film also touched upon environmental concerns, using its werewolf story to explore the relationship between humans and nature. Its visual effects and quirky humour helped it stand out in the horror comedy space and become part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Bhediya collected ₹94.41 crore worldwide in its lifetime, as per Sacnilk.

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Varun had even made a cameo in Stree 2 in 2024, where his character saves Shraddha Kapoor's character. Back in 2025, the production house Maddock Films announced a slate of upcoming releases, and Bhediya 2 was officially announced for an August 2026 release. But, as projects got postponed, there has been no update since then.

What's next for Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan?

Both Kriti and Varun have a busy slate of projects. Varun Dhawan was most recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Before that, he starred in Border 2. Kriti Sanon also had two releases last year. She was seen in Tere Ishk Mein and most recently, Cocktail 2.

Recent reports revealed that Kriti Sanon may be entering another horror space in Maddock Films' universe, which will be written by actor Sadia Khateeb. Meanwhile, Varun is reportedly in talks to star in Yash Raj Films' first-ever horror feature film, directed by Abhay Pannu.

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A source close to the project told Hindustan Times earlier this year, “Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film. Yash Raj Films (YRF) is entering the horror genre for the first time.” If things fall into place, this will be the actor's first collaboration with YRF since the 2018 slice-of-life drama Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Anushka Sharma.