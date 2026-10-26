Kriti Sanon was tired of playing good girl roles early in her career, says it is refreshing to see more realistic roles for women being written

Kriti Sanon has come a long way since making her Hindi film debut with Heropanti. From winning a National Award for Best Actress to opening her own production house, the actor has tried to experiment with her career and take chances. In an episode of What Women Want with host Kareena Kapoor, the actor has now opened up about the kind of roles she wants to do after doing 20 films in her career.

What Kriti said

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

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When Kareena asked her about the kind of role she wants to try that keeps her out of the comfort zone. To this, Kriti said that when she was new to the industry she was aware of choosing the best out of the few things that was offered to her in terms of characters. She shared, “You don't have all amazing opportunities instantly. For a very long time, it was like the good girl. For a long time, the woman is seen from the male gaze. Which is ‘sati savitri’ (good girl), coy, shy, one who has to be saved from the hooligans… never does the wrong thing.”

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Do Patti starred Kriti Sanon in a double role.

“It is refreshing that people are now writing parts that are more real, more human, not necessarily white, human enough to make mistakes and does things that may not be morally right… and I was bored of doing the good girl parts. In life, in general I have the good girl syndrome…” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor then went on to share the experience of doing double roles in Do Patti, and how playing a complex character who is mean and selfish really felt like a change. Kriti then gave example of Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker and how the audience stills roots for that character and sees the pain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor then went on to share the experience of doing double roles in Do Patti, and how playing a complex character who is mean and selfish really felt like a change. Kriti then gave example of Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker and how the audience stills roots for that character and sees the pain. {{/usCountry}}

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Kriti's films and career

Over her 12-year-long career, Kriti has proved her mettle time and again. She won the National Award for her performance in Mimi and has starred in successful projects such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and more. She earned praise for her performance in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2.