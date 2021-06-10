Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / KRK says he wants Mika Singh to release diss track, issues warning: 'Fir dekh'
While Kamaal R Khan did not name Mika Singh, the comments came after the singer defended Salman Khan.
While Kamaal R Khan did not name Mika Singh, the comments came after the singer defended Salman Khan.
bollywood

KRK says he wants Mika Singh to release diss track, issues warning: 'Fir dekh'

  • Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has issued a threat to singer Mika Singh, a day before Mika is due to release his diss track against KRK.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 05:39 PM IST

A day before singer Mika Singh is due to release his diss track on self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, KRK tweeted out a challenge to him. Mika sided with Salman Khan in his defamation lawsuit against KRK, which initiated a side-feud between the two.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a teaser for his song, titled #KRKKutta. Hours later KRK tweeted without naming anyone, "Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki (Why are you barking if you don't have the guts to release the song)? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh (Don't be scared, release the song. I want you to. But just wait and watch)!"

The feud began when Mika, in an interview to a paparazzi channel, said that Salman's legal action was a long time coming and called KRK a 'gadha (donkey) and a 'chuha (mouse). KRK retaliated by calling him a 'chirkut singer' who was looking to gain publicity.

Mika subsequently announced the diss track, which he says he will release on June 11. In one video, shared on social media, he stood outside KRK's Mumbai house, which he said is near his studio.

Addressing KRK, Mika said in the video, “Dekh bhai, main tere ghar ke bahar khada hoon yahaan pe. Chaati chaudi kar ke khada hoon. Tu jahaan kahega, wahaan mil leta hoon. Tu saari umar mera beta hi rahega. Meri tere se koi ladai nahi hai (See, brother, I am standing outside your house with my head held high. I am ready to meet you wherever you want. You will always be my son. I have no enmity with you) because you are my son.”

Also read: Mika Singh: I am done ignoring KRK’s cheap tactics

While KRK has said that Salman's lawsuit is in retaliation for his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's lawyers have said that it is for allegations of corruptions made by KRK against Salman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krk kamaal r khan salman khan mika singh + 2 more

Related Stories

KRK praises Vivek Oberoi.
KRK praises Vivek Oberoi.
bollywood

KRK, amid feud with Salman, praises 'bhai' Vivek for speaking 'pure truth'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:00 PM IST
  • KRK has reacted to Vivek Oberoi's recent interview. The actor had opened up about Bollywood's inability to accept criticism.
READ FULL STORY
Mika Singh at his studio.
Mika Singh at his studio.
bollywood

Mika's KRK diss track includes actual sound of barking dogs, listen here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Mika Singh has shared a sneak-peek of his upcoming diss track against Kamaal R Khan, which he announced after stepping into KRK's legal tussle with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Kamaal R Khan has now deleted the pictures of Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan.
Kamaal R Khan has now deleted the pictures of Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan.
bollywood

KRK deletes pics of Disha Patani, her rumoured ex Parth Samthaan after backlash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:34 PM IST
  • Kamaal R Khan, after posting pictures of Disha Patani and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan, has now deleted them. He faced backlash for referring to Parth as Disha’s ‘brother’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.