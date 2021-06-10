KRK says he wants Mika Singh to release diss track, issues warning: 'Fir dekh'

A day before singer Mika Singh is due to release his diss track on self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, KRK tweeted out a challenge to him. Mika sided with Salman Khan in his defamation lawsuit against KRK, which initiated a side-feud between the two.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a teaser for his song, titled #KRKKutta. Hours later KRK tweeted without naming anyone, "Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki (Why are you barking if you don't have the guts to release the song)? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh (Don't be scared, release the song. I want you to. But just wait and watch)!"

Haanji friends kaisa laga 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/vL57tTRUv8 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) June 9, 2021

Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2021

The feud began when Mika, in an interview to a paparazzi channel, said that Salman's legal action was a long time coming and called KRK a 'gadha (donkey) and a 'chuha (mouse). KRK retaliated by calling him a 'chirkut singer' who was looking to gain publicity.

Mika subsequently announced the diss track, which he says he will release on June 11. In one video, shared on social media, he stood outside KRK's Mumbai house, which he said is near his studio.

Addressing KRK, Mika said in the video, “Dekh bhai, main tere ghar ke bahar khada hoon yahaan pe. Chaati chaudi kar ke khada hoon. Tu jahaan kahega, wahaan mil leta hoon. Tu saari umar mera beta hi rahega. Meri tere se koi ladai nahi hai (See, brother, I am standing outside your house with my head held high. I am ready to meet you wherever you want. You will always be my son. I have no enmity with you) because you are my son.”

While KRK has said that Salman's lawsuit is in retaliation for his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's lawyers have said that it is for allegations of corruptions made by KRK against Salman.

