Kubbra Sait says she didn’t write about being sexually abused for an apology

Actor Kubbra Sait clarified that she isn’t looking for a ‘pity party’, days after she revealed she was sexually abused at the age of 17. In her book Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir, she had said that she was abused for two-and-a-half years by a family friend. She said that she is ‘over it’ now. (Also read: Kubbra Sait says she was sexually abused as a teen by family friend)

Kubbra had mentioned how she was experienced the ‘greatest tragedy’ when she started visiting a Bangalore restaurant with her family, and the owner grew closer to both her and her brother, Danish. Referring to him as ‘X’, she said he even helped their mother with her ‘financial woes’. Soon after his ‘help’, Kubbra said he started sexually abusing her.

On writing about her traumatic experience, Kubbra said she did not want a ‘pity party’ as she is over it. “I was not writing to showcase a monster. I was not writing for the person to read and come and apologise to me. I am over it. He does not define me anymore. It is not something I hold so close to my heart that I will not be willing to revisit it,” she told Zoom.

“The purpose of writing that incident was not to tell the world that I was a dukhi aatman (depressed soul). We are all sad in such a situation, but I am miles away from that situation now. I am looking at it from an outsiders perspective, I was not looking to make it right,” added Kubbra. She believes that her abuser doesn’t define her life.

Kubbra is best known for her performance as Kuku in Netflix's hit series Sacred Games, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan. She will be next seen in upcoming film RK/RKAY, releasing in theatres on July 22.

