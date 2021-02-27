IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kumud Mishra: It feels good that makers are showing faith in me
Kumud Mishra while shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ in Lucknow. (Photo courtesy: Sharib Hashmi)
Kumud Mishra while shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ in Lucknow. (Photo courtesy: Sharib Hashmi)
bollywood

Kumud Mishra: It feels good that makers are showing faith in me

Shooting in Lucknow yet again for the film ‘Mission Majnu’, veteran actor Kumud Mishra sees a welcome change around
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:08 PM IST

Shooting in Lucknow yet again for the film ‘Mission Majnu’, veteran actor Kumud Mishra sees a welcome change around. “It has been years since I have been coming here for plays and now my film projects are bringing me to the city. I see a good change happening in terms of entertainment. Though, theatre is slowly picking up, but film shoots are taking place all over the state.”

Mishra has shot multiple projects in Lucknow in last few years including ‘Jolly LLB-2’, ‘Mulk’, ‘Article15’, ‘Abhi toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ and ‘Thappad’.

Kumud Mishra browsing through books at Repertwahr Performance Cafe (Sourced)
Kumud Mishra browsing through books at Repertwahr Performance Cafe (Sourced)

The actor is happy to be on stage with ‘Dhumrapan’ staged at Prithvi Theatre. “It was a very special feeling performing in front of audience in pandemic phase. Earlier, many years back, I had taken a break from theatre for a year, but the lockdown was a forced break. Now, all the shows that have been postponed have being rescheduled and we are trying to adjust the dates.”

He has already shot for Yash Raj Productions for which he is contract-bound to not to divulge much. “Besides, I have shot Lucknowite Avneesh’s untitled short film. Then, I completed pending work of film RX100.” His last release was ‘Ram Singh Charlie’ and ‘Tandav’ where he played a politician.

Talking about the recent web-series related controversy the actor said, “It’s sad but I guess it’s going to be the new normal. Some people get hurt very easily so what can be done about it! Personally, I have not met anyone who has any complaints against the series. But some people had problem and they had taken legal action on which I can’t comment upon.”

Talking about ‘Mission Majnu’ he said, “It’s a good to reunite with Sharib (Hashmi) after ‘Filmistaan’ and ‘Ram Singh Charlie’ and with Siddharth (Malhotra) I’m working again after ‘Aiyaari’. All I can say is that it’s a very thrilling project. I feel lucky that makers are offering me different type of roles and showing faith in me. From my end, I’m just trying to do my best to make all my characters interesting,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a 'rich brat'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Genelia D’Souza, who first met Riteish Deshmukh during the making of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam, did not talk to him initially as she thought he was a 'brat'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai teaser, see her reaction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:38 PM IST
In a video that has landed on the internet, Janhvi Kapoor is seen intently watching the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi. See her reaction here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan has shared a Game of Thrones-inspired video from Manali.
Kartik Aaryan has shared a Game of Thrones-inspired video from Manali.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan imagines himself as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan has recreated a Game of Thrones scene in Manali, originally featuring Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumud Mishra while shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ in Lucknow. (Photo courtesy: Sharib Hashmi)
Kumud Mishra while shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ in Lucknow. (Photo courtesy: Sharib Hashmi)
bollywood

Kumud Mishra: It feels good that makers are showing faith in me

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Shooting in Lucknow yet again for the film ‘Mission Majnu’, veteran actor Kumud Mishra sees a welcome change around
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supriya Pathak enjoyed watching Bridgeton, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Grace and Frankie, Gilmore Girls and others.
Supriya Pathak enjoyed watching Bridgeton, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Grace and Frankie, Gilmore Girls and others.
bollywood

Supriya Pathak: Daily soaps ruined TV; I hope we don’t ruin OTT, as shows are getting repetitive

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:30 PM IST
The senior actor addresses her concerns about digital shows that seem to be revolving around gangsters, violence and abuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indoo Ki Jawani, a medium budget film released in theatres but didn’t do wonders at the box office. Salman Khan’s Radhe is all set to hit screens.
Indoo Ki Jawani, a medium budget film released in theatres but didn’t do wonders at the box office. Salman Khan’s Radhe is all set to hit screens.
bollywood

Are only big budget and big star cast films suited for theatres in post pandemic world?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Many production houses have adopted a release strategy that is decided on a case to case basis rather than applying a blanket generalisation to the films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar visited the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Haridwar.
Bhumi Pednekar visited the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Haridwar.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar revisits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video from her recent visit to the house where she and Ayushmann Khurrana shot for Dum Laga Ke Haisha six years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The internet has found Aishwarya Rai's lookalike in a Pakistani woman.
The internet has found Aishwarya Rai's lookalike in a Pakistani woman.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Fans of Aishwarya Rai were shocked to find how similar Pakistani woman Aamna Imran looks to the actor. Check out her pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 22 years ago.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 22 years ago.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.
bollywood

Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor was reportedly named Siddhima by her late grandfather Raj Kapoor, in order to rhyme with her cousin Riddhima, who was born six days before the actor's birthday during the Ganpati festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta plays an old woman.(Netflix)
Neena Gupta plays an old woman.(Netflix)
bollywood

Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
bollywood

When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
bollywood

Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra was left laughing at Jameela Jamil's response to a person on Twitter who got confused between the two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan visited the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at Mumbai commissioner's office on Saturday to record his statement in the complaint he had filed against Kangana Ranaut in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac