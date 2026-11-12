'Indra Dev' Kunal Kapoor finds new fan-following in Thailand following cameo in Ramayana, fans write poems for his 'divine beauty'

It has been a week since Ramayana released worldwide, and already, its cultural impact is visible. The film, an adaptation of Valmiki’s epic, has found takers not just in India but also overseas. While Westerners are enthralled by its scale and visuals, many in Southeast Asia have been praising the adaptation and the actors. And while there are many scene-stealers like Yash, Ravie Dubey, and Ranbir Kapoor, it is Kunal Kapoor who seems to have struck a chord with fans in Thailand. Kunal, who has a three-scene cameo in the film, is the new darling of Thai fans, many of whom are flooding his social media with invitations to come to the country.

Kunal Kapoor in Ramayana

Kunal Kapoor imagined as Indra Dev in a concept poster for Ramayana by District Movies.

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Kunal appears as Devraj Indra, the king of devas in Ramayana. He appears in two pivotal battle sequences, first defeating the asura king Sumali, and later getting beaten himself by Ravana after he attains the boon from Lord Brahma. The actor then appears in a long sequence where he urges Lord Vishnu to take an avatar to fight Ravana. The cameo was well received, with fans calling his casting perfect. Last year, while speaking with Hindustan Times, Kunal had called the opportunity to work in Ramayana ‘a great honour and pleasure,’ saying he was blown away by the makers’ vision and scale. That scale is visible in his scenes, with his entrance on the flying elephant Airavata, which is called one of the highlights of the film.

Kunal Kapoor’s newfound fame in Thailand

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{{^usCountry}} But even as desi fans are praising Kunal for the cameo and many saying the actor is getting due recognition, he has made new fans now, many of them overseas. In Thailand, especially, Kunal has become something of a sensation since the film’s release. Twitter (now X) and Instagram are flooded with posts of Thai viewers sharing his screengrabs and stills from the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But even as desi fans are praising Kunal for the cameo and many saying the actor is getting due recognition, he has made new fans now, many of them overseas. In Thailand, especially, Kunal has become something of a sensation since the film’s release. Twitter (now X) and Instagram are flooded with posts of Thai viewers sharing his screengrabs and stills from the show. {{/usCountry}}

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One shared BTS shots of Kunal filming his scenes and wrote, “Found him! The golden-skinned one. His beauty is like Indra, descended from heaven to Earth, radiant as the moon, above the land of heaven, above all other men. The Indra of Thai people's dreams.” Another quote tweeted a selfie from the actor and wrote in Thai, “Does he know his good looks are a weapon!! One that's just as f***ing powerful as Indra's thunderbolt.”

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Many others invited the actor to Thailand. “As radiant as Indra, descended from heaven to earth, as beautiful as the moon. May I humbly invite your majesty to Thailand,” wrote one. The actor’s latest Instagram post - a selfie - was flooded with many other such ‘invitations’

Kunal even responded to a few fans, saying his sister was based in Thailand and the country was like a second home to him.

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres and is set to cross ₹1000 crore at the box office.