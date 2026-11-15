Kunal Kapoor is overwhelmed by love from Southeast Asia for his appearance as Indra in Ramayana, thanks fans for artwork

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 hit screens on November 5 and has done exceedingly well at the box office worldwide. The film has received appreciation not just in India but also in other Southeast Asian countries. Kunal Kapoor, who played Indra in the film, found himself gaining a whole new fanbase, with audiences from other countries penning poems and creating artwork. The actor acknowledged the love and stated that he was overwhelmed by it.

Kunal Kapoor overwhelmed by love from Southeast Asia

Kunal Kapoor plays Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation.

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On Sunday, Kunal shared posters of him as Indra from Ramayana on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common.”

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He further wrote, “I’ve been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from. Thank you, truly. I’ve always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kunal ended his note with, “And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don’t know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal ended his note with, “And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don’t know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

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Cameo as Lord Indra in Ramayana

In Ramayana: Part 1, Kunal plays a cameo as Devraj Indra, the king of devas. He appears in two pivotal battle scenes, one of which sees him facing off against Ravana. He also appears in a scene in which he urges Vishnu to take a new avatar to fight Ravana, who has grown powerful after receiving a boon from Brahma.

The actor has now been receiving love from Thailand for his role, with fans sharing his clips and pictures from Ramayana with comments such as, “Found him! The golden-skinned one. His beauty is like Indra, descended from heaven to Earth, radiant as the moon, above the land of heaven, above all other men. The Indra of Thai people's dreams,” and “As radiant as Indra, descended from heaven to earth, as beautiful as the moon. May I humbly invite your majesty to Thailand.”

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After Kunal acknowledged the love he has been receiving, a fan even wrote, “Lord Indra is already aware of it! The love sent by Thai fans has truly reached him—how lovely! It’s wonderful that #Ramayana has served as a bridge, strengthening the bond between Thailand and India. Thai people have likely wanted to express their affection for a long time; after all, they have always watched and been captivated by Indian films, and there is a very devoted fan base here.”

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Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first film hit screens on November 5 and has grossed ₹1228 crore worldwide in 10 days. The second part will be released in theatres for Diwali 2028.