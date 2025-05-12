Kunal Kapoor feared being 'out of sight, out of mind' after refusing several films: 'I learnt visibility trumps talent'

Jewel Thief, the new Netflix film that starred Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, marked Kunal Kapoor's return to the big screen as well. This was the actor's first film in four years. In an interview with HT after the film's release, Kunal opened up about his journey so far and how the time away from the big screen was. Kunal Kapoor talks about his career and the four-year-break before Jewel Thief.

Kunal Kapoor on his break from the big screen

Talking about not being on screen for four years, Kunal says, "It's been difficult. I have had to let go of a lot of work. People often ask me 'why are you not seen enough', or 'are you afraid that out of sight is out of mind'. Honestly, it is a fear when you are letting go of work that you might not be on top of the mind of filmmakers if you are not seen enough. But, at the same time, I didn't want to do the same kind of work that I had done before. The exciting part about being an actor is the chance to see the world from a new point of view. If people want to typecast you and make you do the same thing over and over again, it loses its charm."

Kunal adds that he tries to find that sweet spot that balances the desire to be visible with artistic satisfaction. "You keep getting the same kind of parts over and over again. You have to find a balance between being seen and keeping an artistic integrity. Sometimes, you have to do work just because you have to be seen and in the right films. Hopefully, that leads to opportunities that helps you push yourself," says the actor.

When asked if he ever ran the risk of being perceived as too choosy, Kunal laughs and responds, "I get that very often. I was watching a couple of directors talking about me and they said 'maybe he is very choosy'. Honestly, I am not. I love being on a movie set. You don't become an actor to hide; you become an actor because you want to be seen. I don't think I am playing hard to get. I think the good scripts are playing hard to get with me. If I did get the kind of work I am looking for, I would want to be on a movie set all the time. That's the place I enjoy the most."

‘Sometimes, visibility trumps talent’

Kunal's last work was the Hotstar show called The Empire, in which he played Emperor Babur. The show and the actor's performance were both well received. But despite that, it was followed by the four-year-break. Kunal addresses that, "It can be frustrating. It is like being part of a football team and you are sitting on the bench. But you feel this is a really exciting match and I want to play but ytou are not getting your chance to play. I learnt this very late in my career but sometimes, visibility trumps talent. People and filmmakers have to see you often enough so that you remain on top of their minds."

However, Kunal is quick to add that the break was not unproductive for him. "Being away from the screen does not mean I was away from filmmaking," he clarifies. The actor set up a writers' room in the interim, getting scripts that he liked ready for production, he informs us. "These will be scripts that I will produce or act in. All that's being worked out. But it has been a productive time."

Kunal's upcoming work

After Jewel Thief, Kunal will make his Telugu language debut in Vishwambara, where he will lock horns with megastar Chiranjeevi. He also plays an undisclosed role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.